House Republicans Have a Plan to End Federal Vaccine Mandates

A number of House Republicans have a plan for ending federal vaccine mandates, tying the issue to the next government funding measure.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy is leading the charge, circulating a petition that urges colleagues to oppose the next funding bill if it includes money for federal vaccine mandates.

In a letter, Republicans plan to tell House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that their party is reaching another crossroads where they "must once again decide whether they will vote to fund a federal government that is enforcing tyrannical COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the American people." The lawmakers plan to take aim at the "myriad municipalities and states that directly benefit from federal funding" as a result from the vaccine orders, including in Washington, D.C. They also point out that the Biden administration has "unilaterally imposed" five COVID-19 vaccine mandates, referring to the mandates on medical workers, the military, federal employees and federal government contractors. (Fox News)

On Tuesday, the Biden administration pulled the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that required large employers to implement a vaccine-or-test mandate, a move that came after the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the mandate earlier this month.

"Most Republicans say that vax mandates are tyrannical and foolish, but will they unite before government funding expires on Feb. 18 to pledge not to fund enforcement of these mandates?" Roy wondered. "We're going to find out."

According to the Daily Caller, more than two dozen GOP lawmakers have signed the letter, pledging to “refuse to consider supporting any federal government funding vehicle, be it a continuing resolution or an omnibus appropriations measure, that funds the enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates at any level of government.”

