Quebec Subjects Unvaccinated to ‘Humiliating' Treatment If They Want to Get Food, Medicine From Large Stores

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 9:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Beginning this week, Quebec began requiring vaccine passports to enter large stores, 16,000 square feet or bigger, meaning the unvaccinated cannot shop at places like Walmart or Costco. 

There is an exemption, however, for accessing pharmacies and food inside those stores, but there’s a catch. The unvaccinated wishing to do so must be accompanied by a store employee to ensure they do not make any other purchases. 

“The hope is making shopping more difficult will push more holdouts to get the jab,” reported CBC’s Valeria Cori-Manocchio. 

This isn’t the only draconian measure placed upon the unvaccinated in Quebec. Earlier this month, Quebec Premier François Legault announced a tax on the unvaccinated. 

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” he said. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10 percent of the population can’t burden the 90 percent.”

Legault said he believes it’s “reasonable” that a majority of the population wants there to be “consequences” for the unvaccinated.

Most Popular