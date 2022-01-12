Canada

'We Are There Now': How Quebec Plans to Punish the Unvaccinated

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Jan 12, 2022
Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday the Canadian province will begin imposing a tax on the unvaccinated. 

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” he said. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10 percent of the population can’t burden the 90 percent.”

The health tax will apply to those who refuse the jab for non-medical reasons. 

Legault’s decision comes as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated his company’s vaccine offers “very limited, if any” protection against the current Covid-19 variant. “Three doses with a booster offer reasonable protection against hospitalizations and deaths,” he added. 

Legault did not say when the payment would take effect or how much it would cost, but he did say he wanted it to be significant enough to act as an incentive to get vaccinated — more than $50 or $100, he added. Legault said details would be revealed "in the coming weeks."

He said the contribution could be included in people's provincial tax filings, but he did not say whether it would be in those for 2021, which are to be filed by April 30, 2022. (CBC)

"These people, they put a very important burden on our health-care network," Legault said. "I think it's reasonable a majority of the population is asking that there be consequences."

Most Popular