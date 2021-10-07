The Washington Post

WaPo Published a Column from Hugh Hewitt and the Left Had a Complete Meltdown

Posted: Oct 07, 2021 9:05 AM
Following Hugh Hewitt’s interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci last week, in which he publicly confronted the NIAID director over waning public trust in him, the Salem radio host penned an op-ed addressing many of the same concerns in a Washington Post op-ed.

The column, published Wednesday, is titled, "Is it time for Anthony Fauci to step aside?"

Last week, Hewitt asked Fauci whether he should resign, but Fauci was adamant that such a suggestion was absurd: “No. Absolutely unequivocally no, Hugh. Sorry.”

With Fauci’s boss, Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health, announcing his resignation this week, however, it was a good opportunity for Hewitt to address the issue again. 

“My conversation with Fauci last week revealed that the good doctor is now embattled: He does not understand that he has become a polarizing figure. He rejects most every criticism, believes all the backing and forthing is the consequence of changing data. He struggles, as far as I can tell, to admit error,” Hewitt wrote. 

“The portion of the country that has resisted his prescriptions and admonitions isn’t going to change its mind about him now. It is time for a reset. The first step to conquering such a problem: Admit that it exists,” he added. 

While Hewitt brought up valid points, that didn’t stop the left from having a complete meltdown over his column and that WaPo would dare publish the conservative radio host. 

Hewitt acknowledged the backlash Thursday morning. 

