Hewitt, Noting Public Trust Is Broken, Presses Fauci on Whether He'll Resign

Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci over dwindling public confidence in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration throughout the pandemic after continually changing and contradictory messages on key issues.

Citing a number of examples, such as the failure of testing in the beginning of the pandemic, lack of research on masking of primary school kids, dismissal of natural immunity, and moving goalposts on herd immunity, to name just a few, Hewitt declared that he’s “lost confidence in the CDC and the FDA.”

“And I actually believe a lot of Americans, a significant part of America, now have lost confidence in you, Dr. Fauci,” he added. “Is there a point where you will say ‘I do more harm than good because people don’t listen to me anymore’ and step aside?”

Fauci replied, “No. Absolutely unequivocally no, Hugh. Sorry.”

He then explained why.

“I agree with a lot of the things that you’ve been saying,” Fauci replied. “You come from a different perspective than I do but I think the thing that gets lost in the discussion…is that we have been dealing with an evolving situation … and when you have an evolving situation and data are rapidly evolving…you have to evolve with it. And look at the data as it exists now and make to the best of your ability a decision, a recommendation…”

Hewitt continued to press Fauci on the matter but he rejected the "false narrative" that he's the one standing in the way of increased vaccination rates.