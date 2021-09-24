oval office

House Dem Broke Down in Tears in Oval Office Meeting

Sep 24, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Rep. Pramila Jayapal reportedly broke down in tears during a meeting at the White House this week. 

While discussing the reconciliation bill with President Biden, the Washington Democrat got emotional when discussing the inclusion of a pathway to citizenship, using her background to sell her case. 

“She said, ‘I’m the first South Asian woman ever elected to the House … and one of only two dozen immigrants in Congress … as an immigrant woman of color, I just want to share my perspective,” Jayapal spokesperson CHRIS EVANS confirmed. “She has a unique story as an immigrant — but also coming at 16, and to be sitting at the White House delivering what would be a transformational investment in social programs, it will be a moment she will remember forever.”

Another source in the room interpreted the tears as a sign that Jayapal was overwhelmed by the situation and “feeling the pressure.” Evans countered: “It’s hard to get overwhelmed in a non-confrontational meeting. I could see someone getting overwhelmed if they were demanded to do something, but that didn’t happen.” (Politico Playbook)

Republicans joked that it's a strange turn of events after reports that she allegedly mistreats her staff. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also made headlines this week for crying on the House floor.

