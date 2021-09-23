Why Is AOC Sobbing on the House Floor?

The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to replenish Israel's life-saving Iron Dome despite best efforts by the Democrats' Hamas caucus to defund the missile defense system.

JUST IN: House passes $1B bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, two days after a progressive revolt forced the money out of a gov’t funding package.



Vote was 420-9-2.



8 Dems & 1 Republican voted no.



2 Dems voted present. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 23, 2021

House now voting on bill to reload Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system with $1 billion. Needs a 2/3 vote for passage — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2021

At the last second, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) changed her planned vote against Iron Dome funding to "present." She then started sobbing and hugging colleagues.

AOC seems distraught. She is in the middle of the house floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleagues shoulders. https://t.co/ami3Cj44EP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 23, 2021

AOC appears to be sobbing after she voted 'present' for funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Defense Systemspic.twitter.com/dItuF0eRM5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 23, 2021

Some have a theory about why she changed her vote.

Her heart was with her Israel-hating, bigoted friends — but she represents New York City. Tragic stuff. https://t.co/qotcBcoW7v — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2021