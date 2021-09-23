Israel

Why Is AOC Sobbing on the House Floor?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to replenish Israel's life-saving Iron Dome despite best efforts by the Democrats' Hamas caucus to defund the missile defense system. 

At the last second, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) changed her planned vote against Iron Dome funding to "present." She then started sobbing and hugging colleagues. 

Some have a theory about why she changed her vote. 

