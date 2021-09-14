Fauci Details One More Vaccine Mandate That's 'Under Consideration'

Dr. Anthony Fauci disclosed during an MSNBC interview that the Biden administration isn’t necessarily done with implementing vaccine mandates.

Host Katty Kay spoke to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about how she believes it’s “crazy” there is currently no proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, required for commercial air and train travel.

“Do you think that needs to change?” Kay asked Fauci.

“It’s under consideration, certainly,” he replied. “I think that if, in fact, it is seriously considered, it’s on the table, we’re not there yet.”

He continued: “I believe that the idea about requiring vaccination for travel is something that is on the table for discussion - it has not been decided yet.”

As per custom, there were no questions about Fauci lying to Congress re sending tax $ to China to fund research that led to Covid19; no questions about why his earlier forecasts turned out wrong; no questions about why the same strategy should start working, nor natural immunity https://t.co/wxnrz5kwtT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2021

Previously, Fauci was more blunt about his support for requiring vaccines for air travel.

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” the White House chief medical adviser reportedly told theSkimm podcast.

We spoke with Dr. Fauci about vaccine mandates and when the US could reach herd immunity. pic.twitter.com/J7YlNj5a3n — theSkimm (@theskimm) September 13, 2021

Last week, President Biden announced new vaccine mandates for federal employees and federal contractors, with no option to test weekly, for employees of private companies with 100 or more workers, with the option to test weekly, and for healthcare workers.

"We've been patient," Biden said, addressing the unvaccinated, "but our patience is wearing thin."