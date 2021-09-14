air travel

Fauci Details One More Vaccine Mandate That's 'Under Consideration'

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci disclosed during an MSNBC interview that the Biden administration isn’t necessarily done with implementing vaccine mandates. 

Host Katty Kay spoke to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about how she believes it’s “crazy” there is currently no proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, required for commercial air and train travel. 

“Do you think that needs to change?” Kay asked Fauci. 

“It’s under consideration, certainly,” he replied. “I think that if, in fact, it is seriously considered, it’s on the table, we’re not there yet.”

He continued: “I believe that the idea about requiring vaccination for travel is something that is on the table for discussion - it has not been decided yet.”

Previously, Fauci was more blunt about his support for requiring vaccines for air travel. 

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” the White House chief medical adviser reportedly told theSkimm podcast.

Last week, President Biden announced new vaccine mandates for federal employees and federal contractors, with no option to test weekly, for employees of private companies with 100 or more workers, with the option to test weekly, and for healthcare workers. 

"We've been patient," Biden said, addressing the unvaccinated, "but our patience is wearing thin."

Most Popular