Republican Lawmakers Torch Biden Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In addition to announcing a vaccine mandate for federal employees on Thursday, President Biden is expected to ask the Department of Labor to issue a new rule requiring vaccine mandates for private employers with more than 100 workers, or regular testing.  

All staff at health care facilities will also be required to be fully vaccinated in order to get reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid, according to NBC News. 

Despite saying in December as president-elect that he would not mandate vaccines, Biden has struck a completely different tone as the Delta variant surges across the country and his approval on handling the coronavirus has fallen.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post survey found his handling on the pandemic is at 52 percent, which is down 10 points from where it stood in June at 62 percent.

Republican lawmakers have said the mandates are a step too far. 

