House GOP Demands Apology After Democrat 'Slanders' Republican During His Remarks Opposing CRT

Democrats have a preferred method of shutting down debate. Rather than tackle the substance of what Republicans say, arguing along policy-lines, they prefer to name call. Hitler, racist, homophobe, transphobe, xenophobe, etc. are some of the Left's favorites. It's juvenile, but they don't care.

During an Education and Labor Committee hearing Thursday, New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross (D) (allegedly) employed such a method when his Republican colleague, Virginia Rep. Bob Good, spoke against critical race theory.

"This week, parents in Loudoun County had the police called to arrest them for speaking out against Critical Race Theory," Good said on Twitter. "Today in a congressional hearing I was called 'RACIST' for defending Virginia's parents. We must stand strong against Critical Race Theory!"

This week, parents in Loudoun County had the police called to arrest them for speaking out against Critical Race Theory.



Today in a congressional hearing I was called “RACIST” for defending Virginia’s parents



We must stand strong against Critical Race Theory! pic.twitter.com/dQCzOqpds8 — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) June 24, 2021

Good: You can just see this week in Virginia’s Loudoun County, one of the largest counties in Virginia, the board of education there — rather than face parental criticism — they shut down public comment, they adjourned the meeting, and they actually … Norcross: Racist! Good: Called the police to come in and arrest parents who had gathered to express their grievances with government and local school officials. I hope that you will not nationalize a culture war that started in Virginia and bankrupt critical race theory with taxpayer dollars.

Good for the Virginia Republican for continuing with his remarks as if the insult never even happened. The best way to deal with such nonsense is to ignore it. But since it was "inappropriate" and "out of order," Republicans on the committee are requesting Norcross apologize.

"We are extremely concerned that there was no apology made during the hearing from the comment and that it was not withdrawn as is customary when Members engage in unparliamentary personalities and behavior beneath the dignity of this Committee," Republicans wrote in a letter.

"Evidence strongly suggests that Rep. Donald Norcross was the Member who slandered Rep. Good, and we expect that Rep. Norcross will abide by the rules of the Committee and House of Representatives, along with his good conscience, and apologize to Rep. Good publicly," the letter continues.