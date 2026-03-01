Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the...
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
Trump Has the Courage to Take on Iran
Trump Has the Courage to Take on Iran
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 309: What the Bible Says About Mystery
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 309: What the Bible Says About Mystery
Candace Carlson
Candace Carlson
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic...
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death...
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Atheist Group’s Attack on Health Care Sharing Ministries Is a Direct Assault on the First Amendment
Atheist Group’s Attack on Health Care Sharing Ministries Is a Direct Assault on...
The Lies Before the Storm, Part 2
The Lies Before the Storm, Part 2
Marriage Is a Covenant Not a Contract
Marriage Is a Covenant Not a Contract
Purim Is Here and Israel Is at War With Iran Once Again
Purim Is Here and Israel Is at War With Iran Once Again
Tipsheet

F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 01, 2026 10:00 AM
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
X/@CENTCOM

At long last, the F-35 has scored its first true air-to-air kill in the aircraft’s history during Operation Epic Fury. A squadron of F-35s reportedly took down multiple MiG-29s soon after the strikes against Iran took place, marking a pivotal moment for the new family of jets.

Advertisement

The F-35 had yet to score a kill against an adversary aircraft, with both American and Israeli operators only having used them to target drones up to this point. No footage of the fight has been released to date, and it is unclear how many MiGs the F-35s have eliminated.

Recommended

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY USA OPERATION EPIC FURY

The F-35 is equipped with the latest and greatest air-to-air missiles, with some variants, like the AIM-120 family, able to engage targets up to an estimated 100 miles away. The unlucky MiG-29s may not even have known that they were being targeted.

The iconic F-22 Raptor still hasn’t managed to score a kill, but we will see if that changes as Operation Fury carries on over the next few days. Let's just hope that the Iranians let their F-14s die a dignified death.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei Matt Vespa
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable Matt Vespa
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury Scott McClallen
Candace Carlson Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
Advertisement