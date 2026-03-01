Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death

This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN
This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on...
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
VIP
Pete Hegseth, Vindicated (Part Deux)
Pete Hegseth, Vindicated (Part Deux)
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on...
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy
Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are to Distract From Epstein
Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are...
Miami Man Gets 4.5 Years in Prison for Possessing 450 Stolen or Counterfeit Accounts
Miami Man Gets 4.5 Years in Prison for Possessing 450 Stolen or Counterfeit...
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI Agent
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI...
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many...
VIP
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
Tipsheet

Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 01, 2026 5:04 PM
Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Donald Trump addressed the nation after a weekend of bombing Iran. 

Trump said that Operation Epic Fury has hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities, air defense systems, and nine navy ships. 

Advertisement

Those strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and over 40 other senior Iranian leaders. 

“This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds, and even thousands of Americans on his hands, and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries,” Trump said. 

Trump mourned three U.S. service members who were killed in action. Those soldiers paid the ultimate price for our nation, and America will avenge their deaths, Trump said. 

“But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is that we have done things that others are unable to do," Trump said. "It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody.” 

Recommended

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM OPERATION EPIC FURY

Trump said that an Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American. This operation will ensure the safety of future Americans, Trump said. 

“We’re undertaking this massive operation not only to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children, just as our ancestors have done for us many, many years ago," Trump said. 

Iranian extremists have been attacking the U.S. and Israel for nearly 50 years, Trump said. He called Iran extremists the “world’s number one state sponsor of terror.” 

Trump called on the Iranian military to lay down their arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. 

“I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country," Trump said. "America is with you.”

Advertisement


Trump said that military operations will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy Scott McClallen
This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN Matt Vespa
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was Quite Entertaining. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Advertisement