Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death

President Donald Trump addressed the nation after a weekend of bombing Iran.

Trump said that Operation Epic Fury has hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities, air defense systems, and nine navy ships.

Those strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and over 40 other senior Iranian leaders.

“This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds, and even thousands of Americans on his hands, and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries,” Trump said.

President Trump provides an update on Operation Epic Fury and urges the Iranian military to lay down their arms or "face certain death."pic.twitter.com/lOrkqvZqSu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2026

Trump mourned three U.S. service members who were killed in action. Those soldiers paid the ultimate price for our nation, and America will avenge their deaths, Trump said.

“But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is that we have done things that others are unable to do," Trump said. "It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody.”

"Earlier today, CENTCOM shared the news that three U.S. military service members have been killed in action. As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation... We send our immense love & eternal gratitude to the… https://t.co/AhuV4v3LGo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2026

Trump said that an Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American. This operation will ensure the safety of future Americans, Trump said.

“We’re undertaking this massive operation not only to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children, just as our ancestors have done for us many, many years ago," Trump said.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters. pic.twitter.com/WdpN7JBECr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

Iranian extremists have been attacking the U.S. and Israel for nearly 50 years, Trump said. He called Iran extremists the “world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

Trump called on the Iranian military to lay down their arms and receive full immunity or face certain death.

“I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country," Trump said. "America is with you.”

Operation Epic Fury: The first 24 hours pic.twitter.com/VRcoc5G1Hd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

The Iranian regime's reckless use and proliferation of ballistic missiles have been a dangerous threat for decades. Now, at the President's direction, U.S. forces are eliminating the threat. pic.twitter.com/zTsqjwVCMO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026





Trump said that military operations will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.

