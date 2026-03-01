CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
Trump Has the Courage to Take on Iran
Trump’s Operation Epic Fury: Striking the Evil Iranian Regime That Obama and Biden Funded
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 309: What the Bible Says About Mystery
How America Has Destroyed Its Democracy, Part Three: And How Radical Feminism Is Destroying America
Candace Carlson
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Atheist Group’s Attack on Health Care Sharing Ministries Is a Direct Assault on the First Amendment
The Lies Before the Storm, Part 2
Marriage Is a Covenant Not a Contract
Purim Is Here and Israel Is at War With Iran Once Again
Korea Attacks an American Exporter With Foreign Lobbying in Washington
Tipsheet

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 01, 2026 7:00 AM
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
X/@CENTCOM

We dismantled the Iranian regime in under 24 hours. Several top Iranian officials were targeted in a series of airstrikes, which also hit key military and intelligence sites. The Trump administration has significantly weakened the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. Unlike Midnight Hammer, this operation is expected to take several days. Additionally, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also removed during the US-Israel attacks.  

Here’s a breakdown of the first 12 hours by Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin. Some 900 airstrikes were launched in that period:

The US military carried out nearly 900 US strikes in the first 12 hours of this operation, US defense official tells me. The strikes came “from land, air and sea and included drones.”

All the while “defending against 100s of incoming Iranian ballistic missiles.” 

Iran has fired about 300 missiles today. They have 2000 long range missiles and 2000 shorter range missiles. They had built back up their arsenal since last summer.  

In Bahrain at the 5th Fleet HQ the Iranians hit an “empty warehouse” and a Ray Dome - radar installation - the dome seen in the video from the strike. There are multiple redundancies and nothing that has happened has affected the mission, according to this official. 

What is the goal/end state:

“Iran doesn’t have the capability to attack its neighbors: no drones, no missiles, no Navy.” 

The US and its partners know where Iran’s highly enriched uranium is, but it is hard to get to. 

Expect the operation to last “a couple of weeks.” But POTUS could decide to off ramp early if he chooses. 

There are still a number of air defenses left, according to US official. Will take a few days to suppress. 

Holy Toledo. 

