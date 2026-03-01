Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.

We must admit, this is a heck of a hot take from Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. After his party decided to shut down the Department of Homeland Security so they could protect criminal illegal aliens, they're continuing to keep DHS shut down despite the threat posed by terrorists at home and abroad.

President Trump has been very clear on his purpose for striking Iran: the Islamic nation can never, ever, under any circumstances, obtain nuclear weapons. It's been reported that Iran was digging through the wreckage of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan (the nuclear sites we obliterated in June) to cobble together nuclear arms.

On top of that, the regime has killed tens of thousands of innocent Iranians in the past two months, as the people rose up amid a collapsing economy and decades of regime oppression.

Democrats care about none of that, and Chris Murphy pulled out his tinfoil at to connect the dots about why the U.S. and Israel hit Iran.

Check it out:

They went to war with Iran (which nobody in America was asking for) so they could conjure an excuse to allow ICE to keep murdering Americans and teargassing schools here at home with impunity (which nobody in America was asking for). https://t.co/CHO8QIPYSM — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2026

Teargassing schools? He's out of his mind.

Killing Americans? No. The two who were killed by ICE agents were obstructing and attempting to harm ICE agents. If Murphy is trying to blame ICE for the death of Linda Davis, the Georgia special education teacher who was killed by a fleeing illegal, that won't go well for him either.

We wouldn't be in this mess if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hadn't thrown open our borders to all the criminals and terrorists who wanted to cross them.

Why? Because you think Democrats will now fund ICE to kill Americans, tear gas schools, and disappear legal immigrants because Trump also brazenly violated the Constitution and started a disastrous war with Iran that no American wants? https://t.co/3lSR3gfFNF — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2026

At this point, Murphy is just unhinged.

The man who ran ICE under Obama is the same man who runs it under Trump.



You funded it before ...



You're falling apart on X, Chris. It's wild. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 1, 2026

The crashout is incredible to watch.

We absolutely expect the Congress to do their job and fund DHS completely.



Any member of Congress who holds this up should expect to have a tough time in all future elections.



We're tired of you pricks shutting down our government for your own self-interest. — Just Me (@VehementMaybe) March 1, 2026

We're so sick of it, Chris.

Still not sure who’s more delusional.



You or the people who keep voting you in… — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 1, 2026

Both. They're all delusional.

Whoever is advising Chris (and I imagine it's his new gf, whom he left his wife and kids for) is really doing him some serious damage.



Chris. You're not scoring points anymore ... just so you know. https://t.co/UOzG3N7G3N — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 1, 2026

Chris is embarrassing himself.

I said once and I will say it again…

I wish CT had a Senator that for fight for the state like Murphy fights for Iran. https://t.co/cyVD72Y2FH — Vern Nickerson 🇺🇸 (@CoachNickerson) March 1, 2026

Democrats will fight for anyone and everyone except for their own constituents. President Trump proved that at the State of the Union last week, when Democrats refused to stand up for Americans over illegal aliens.