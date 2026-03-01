Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was Quite Entertaining.
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was...
Kamala Harris Did Not Just Say That About the Iran Strikes
Kamala Harris Did Not Just Say That About the Iran Strikes
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI Agent
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI...
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many...
VIP
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic...
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death...
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Tipsheet

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 01, 2026 12:30 PM
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We must admit, this is a heck of a hot take from Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. After his party decided to shut down the Department of Homeland Security so they could protect criminal illegal aliens, they're continuing to keep DHS shut down despite the threat posed by terrorists at home and abroad.

Advertisement

President Trump has been very clear on his purpose for striking Iran: the Islamic nation can never, ever, under any circumstances, obtain nuclear weapons. It's been reported that Iran was digging through the wreckage of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan (the nuclear sites we obliterated in June) to cobble together nuclear arms.

On top of that, the regime has killed tens of thousands of innocent Iranians in the past two months, as the people rose up amid a collapsing economy and decades of regime oppression.

Democrats care about none of that, and Chris Murphy pulled out his tinfoil at to connect the dots about why the U.S. and Israel hit Iran.

Check it out:

Teargassing schools? He's out of his mind.

Killing Americans? No. The two who were killed by ICE agents were obstructing and attempting to harm ICE agents. If Murphy is trying to blame ICE for the death of Linda Davis, the Georgia special education teacher who was killed by a fleeing illegal, that won't go well for him either.

Recommended

Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CHRIS MURPHY DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE IRAN

We wouldn't be in this mess if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hadn't thrown open our borders to all the criminals and terrorists who wanted to cross them.

At this point, Murphy is just unhinged.

The crashout is incredible to watch.

We're so sick of it, Chris.

Advertisement

Both. They're all delusional.

Chris is embarrassing himself.

Democrats will fight for anyone and everyone except for their own constituents. President Trump proved that at the State of the Union last week, when Democrats refused to stand up for Americans over illegal aliens.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded Joseph Chalfant
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was Quite Entertaining. Matt Vespa
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement