This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN

Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on...
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI Agent
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI...
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many...
VIP
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic...
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death...
Tipsheet

This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 01, 2026 2:00 PM
This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Iranian regime is on the verge of collapse. The initial airstrikes destroyed most of the political and military leadership, along with key military and intelligence facilities. Although it took some time, rumors circulated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been targeted, and later, US and Israeli officials confirmed his death. Iranian state media officially announced his passing on Saturday night EST. 

Advertisement

This is a momentous occasion. It’s history in the making, and one thing that white wine guzzling liberal women cannot comprehend is why scores of Iranians in exile are celebrating the death of Khamenei. The leader of the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and abuses of human rights is dead. There is a glimpse of a new future if the people want it.  

Moj Madhara, co-founder of the Iranian Diaspora Collective and a Democrat, ripped into her own party on CNN, saying they need to get over their anti-Trump tantrum and get with the program here.

 “It's imperative that the Democratic Party wake up and get past their dislike of President Trump," she said. 

Recommended

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"This is about national security; this is about what's possible in the Middle East; this is about being a good partner to the Gulf States...I am a Democrat. I've been a huge Democrat, and I am incredibly disappointed with my party; I do not see myself in them in this moment,” she added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had to go. There was no getting around that regarding world peace. 

Madhara likened this moment to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei Joseph Chalfant
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was Quite Entertaining. Matt Vespa
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Advertisement