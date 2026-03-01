This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN

The Iranian regime is on the verge of collapse. The initial airstrikes destroyed most of the political and military leadership, along with key military and intelligence facilities. Although it took some time, rumors circulated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been targeted, and later, US and Israeli officials confirmed his death. Iranian state media officially announced his passing on Saturday night EST.

This is a momentous occasion. It’s history in the making, and one thing that white wine guzzling liberal women cannot comprehend is why scores of Iranians in exile are celebrating the death of Khamenei. The leader of the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and abuses of human rights is dead. There is a glimpse of a new future if the people want it.

Moj Madhara, co-founder of the Iranian Diaspora Collective and a Democrat, ripped into her own party on CNN, saying they need to get over their anti-Trump tantrum and get with the program here.

💥 Democrat Iranian-American calls the Dems on CNN: "It's imperative the Democrat Party wake up and get past their dislike of President Trump! I am a huge Democrat. I am incredibly disappointed with my party… I do not see myself in them in this moment."



pic.twitter.com/IqCkYlXbRN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 1, 2026

“It's imperative that the Democratic Party wake up and get past their dislike of President Trump," she said.

"This is about national security; this is about what's possible in the Middle East; this is about being a good partner to the Gulf States...I am a Democrat. I've been a huge Democrat, and I am incredibly disappointed with my party; I do not see myself in them in this moment,” she added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had to go. There was no getting around that regarding world peace.

Madhara likened this moment to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union.

