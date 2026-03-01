CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. He, along with other family members, was targeted in the first wave of airstrikes early Saturday. These strikes came roughly an hour after President Trump’s negotiation deadline regarding Iran's nuclear program. Significant Iranian military and intelligence sites were also targeted. Iran is now at its most vulnerable in over twenty years. The future depends on the Iranian people. We are witnessing a historic moment.

Advertisement

We’re also seeing some amusing media reactions. For starters, the media must acknowledge that Iranians abroad and here in the United States are ecstatic about this news. CNN was forced to admit in Los Angeles that the celebration was widespread among this community.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! CNN is being forced to report on the MASSIVE support in the streets of Los Angeles for President Trump kiIIing Ayatollah Khamenei



“We have had a HISTORIC day here!”



“This gathering has only GROWN over the past few hours. Since we’ve gotten here, it has amassed a… pic.twitter.com/2NBJwnAHVA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2026

"I don't know how to thank President Trump. I am speechless." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ikDcsihaCx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 1, 2026

M Street and Wisconsin in Georgetown taken over by a large crowd of celebrating Iranians, chanting USA USA … not what I was expecting during my run today. pic.twitter.com/b0LirAQqIM — Thomas Rid (@RidT) February 28, 2026

🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 In what might be some of the most powerful footage to come out of today, Israelis and Iranians are dancing and celebrating side by side in the streets of London.pic.twitter.com/MF1WndQiNM https://t.co/xkAaUZcm65 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2026

Iranians in Paris are celebrating the death of the ayatollah and dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower.



This is beautiful. They dream of living in their homeland again, and soon they will be able to.



pic.twitter.com/BKEUoW3KFY — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 1, 2026

Jewish-Canadians, Indians and Iranians celebrating Yahya Sinwar’s demise during a demonstration in Toronto.



🇨🇦🇮🇱🇮🇳🦁☀️



Via @SalmanSima pic.twitter.com/yrgjE9AUBj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2024

🚨 IRANIANS MESSAGE TO TRUMP:



“You know what happiness is? Happiness is the fact that this sign is no longer relevant today because he did act.



We're so grateful. Thank you so much, Trump. And now I have to come up with a new sign for today's rally, which is, "Thank you from… pic.twitter.com/O2ZHMHBPMq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, on MS Now, Rachel Maddow crashed out.

Mann Rachel Maddow in shambles https://t.co/5mKLLHVVcR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 28, 2026

Iranians support this move, while white liberal women back the terrorists. Polling suggests that most Americans also support the strikes, countering the ‘no one wants this war’ narrative that the far-left tries to embed in our minds, like in the film Inception.

Advertisement

New - Do you approve Trump's actions today in Iran



🟢 Aapprove 54%

🟤 Disapprove 37%



Insider Advantage #A - 2/28 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 1, 2026

Also, The New York Times never ceases to amuse us, right?

The New York Times never fails to disappoint.



Old and busted: Austere Religious Scholar



New hotness: Hard-Line Cleric pic.twitter.com/imV9PJRwrj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 1, 2026

Dilbert creator vs Ayatollah of Iran pic.twitter.com/DEBQQdZXOA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.