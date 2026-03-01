Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
Trump Has the Courage to Take on Iran
Trump’s Operation Epic Fury: Striking the Evil Iranian Regime That Obama and Biden Funded
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 309: What the Bible Says About Mystery
How America Has Destroyed Its Democracy, Part Three: And How Radical Feminism Is Destroying America
Candace Carlson
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
Atheist Group’s Attack on Health Care Sharing Ministries Is a Direct Assault on the First Amendment
The Lies Before the Storm, Part 2
Marriage Is a Covenant Not a Contract
Purim Is Here and Israel Is at War With Iran Once Again
Korea Attacks an American Exporter With Foreign Lobbying in Washington
Tipsheet

CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 01, 2026 6:55 AM
CNN Was Forced to Admit That A LOT of Iranians Are Celebrating the Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
X/@CENTCOM

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. He, along with other family members, was targeted in the first wave of airstrikes early Saturday. These strikes came roughly an hour after President Trump’s negotiation deadline regarding Iran's nuclear program. Significant Iranian military and intelligence sites were also targeted. Iran is now at its most vulnerable in over twenty years. The future depends on the Iranian people. We are witnessing a historic moment. 

We’re also seeing some amusing media reactions. For starters, the media must acknowledge that Iranians abroad and here in the United States are ecstatic about this news. CNN was forced to admit in Los Angeles that the celebration was widespread among this community.  

Meanwhile, on MS Now, Rachel Maddow crashed out. 

Iranians support this move, while white liberal women back the terrorists. Polling suggests that most Americans also support the strikes, countering the ‘no one wants this war’ narrative that the far-left tries to embed in our minds, like in the film Inception.

Also, The New York Times never ceases to amuse us, right?

