American Infrastructure Has 'Racism Physically Built' Into It, According to Buttigieg

It’s hard to be surprised anymore over what the left sees racism in. From traffic lights to evergreen trees, there’s really no end. Now, thanks to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, that list is growing to include infrastructure (according to its true definition, not Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s).

During an interview with theGrio’s White House correspondent April Ryan, Buttigieg explained how roads and bridges divide communities along racial lines and said there’s “racism physically built” into American infrastructure.

“If you’re in Washington, I’m told that the history of that highway is one that was built at the expense of communities of color in the D.C. area,” he said. “There are stories and I think Philadelphia and Pittsburgh [and] in New York, Robert Moses famously saw through the construction of a lot of highways.”

This “wasn’t just an act of neglect,” he said, but was a “conscious choice.”

Buttigieg is currently working with the Biden administration on the $2.25 trillion “infrastructure” plan; less than 6 percent actually goes toward roads and bridges, however.

“There is racism physically built into some of our highways, and that’s why the jobs plan has specifically committed to reconnect some of the communities that were divided by these dollars,” he added.

Republicans have blasted the bill, calling it a "Trojan horse" hiding massive tax hikes on the American people and a means of ramming through "far-left agenda items."

Only 9% of the Democrats' "COVID relief" bill actually went towards COVID relief. Now, less than 6% of their "infrastructure" bill goes toward actual infrastructure. They're using this to pass far-left agenda items at Americans' expense. Read more here: https://t.co/9aobHaIqrU — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) April 7, 2021