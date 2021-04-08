Gillibrand Mocked Over How She Just Defined Infrastructure

President Biden wants a $2.3 trillion “infrastructure” plan but less than 6 percent of that would actually go toward infrastructure in the traditional sense of the word. While Republicans have been vocal about the bill’s reality, they got an unlikely ally in spreading the message that the plan is nothing more than a Democrat spending wishlist.

On Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted: "Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure."

Critics on Twitter mercilessly mocked the senator over the tweet.

LOL. You can't just change the meaning of words because you want to. pic.twitter.com/2VGHYPP9Jk — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) April 7, 2021

Sleeping with individuals other than one's spouse is monogamy.

Sleeping with men when you are a man is heterosexuality.

A penis is a type of vagina.

Pregnancy is virginity.

Virginity is promiscuity.



Language can be so liberating when we are unshackled by shared semantics. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 7, 2021

Unicorns are infrastructure.

Love is infrastructure.

Herpes is infrastructure.

Everything is infrastructure. https://t.co/GhEVac1rzM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 7, 2021

Bacon is infrastructure. https://t.co/ciB4UOPPW6 — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) April 8, 2021

We are all infrastructure now. https://t.co/nA7NwSYCeU — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 7, 2021

Protecting Cuomo is infrastructure?? https://t.co/EBYVfHTXf5 — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) April 7, 2021

Abortion is infrastructure.



Gun control is infrastructure.



Forced unionization is infrastructure.



Whatever the Left wants is infrastructure.



You know what’s not? Roads & bridges.



ONLY 5% OF BIDEN’s “INFRASTRUCTURE” BILL IS ROADS & BRIDGES. ???? https://t.co/jgP3ZEwGCy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 7, 2021

So what ISN'T infrastructure? https://t.co/jfbnsCbP0F — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 7, 2021

No, Senator.



These are all vital needs. I would argue they are as important as nuts and bolts and grids and networks.



But when you drain a word of it’s meaning, you damage its impact, your cause, and the value of language. https://t.co/s3IGyzHKXr — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 7, 2021

Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been blasting the "infrastructure' plan, arguing it's a Trojan horse hiding huge tax hikes on the American people. “It’s called infrastructure, but inside the Trojan horse it’s going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy," he said last month.

“Repairing roads, bridges, and highways is more the talking point than the actual point of the President’s plan," House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith said in a press release.

Only 9% of the Democrats' "COVID relief" bill actually went towards COVID relief. Now, less than 6% of their "infrastructure" bill goes toward actual infrastructure. They're using this to pass far-left agenda items at Americans' expense. Read more here: https://t.co/9aobHaIqrU — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) April 7, 2021