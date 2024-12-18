MSNBC Host Had a BRUTAL Comment About Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Oh, So We Might Have Chinese Drones Buzzing Overhead

Matt Vespa
December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

The drones above American airspace that’s set social media ablaze continue, but it’s not a conservative media fascination. We have Democrats now witnessing this phenomenon. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) caught some spooky images. Journalist Michael Shellenberger obtained an audio recording of a Biden White House conference call with mayors, who were infuriated at the administration’s lackadaisical response. It’s disinterested, to say the least, with one mayor claiming a drone the size of a car hovered over their house. Now, we might have Chinese spy drones humming overhead (via NY Post): 

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul said Tuesday that he believes that some unidentified drones spotted above New Jersey and New York are “spy drones” from China — after Biden administration officials insisted many of the aircraft are innocent commercial aircraft. 

“We want answers but the response I’m getting is we don’t know whose drones these are,” McCaul (R-Texas) told reporters before executive-branch officials offered a classified briefing to members of the House intelligence committee. 

“I was with the NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, he said that these drones have been reported over military sites, military bases. I would not think those are friendly. I would think those are adversarial,” McCaul said. 

“We need to identify who is behind these drones,” he said. “My judgment based on my experience is that those that are over our military sites are adversarial and most likely are coming from the People’s Republic of China.” 

The list of suspects can span the globe at this point, from every alien species the UFO people allege exists to the Iranians and now the Chinese. It’s great we have such a competent group of people in charge right now. The same ace crew that let a Chinese spy balloon the size of the Statute of Liberty breach US airspace and hover for days, with their response to the whole circus being nothing more than ‘oops.’ 

The FBI has no answers. The White House is brain dead, and many of these reports remain classified despite the Biden crew saying these are civilian aircraft. So, why are the reports secret?

