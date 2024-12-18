MSNBC Host Had a BRUTAL Comment About Kamala Harris

The media hates Donald Trump—we all know this. But there’s something about the incoming 47th president of the United States that even his most ardent detractors must admit: the man is accessible. This attribute isn’t new—it was noted during Trump’s first presidency, albeit buried underneath mountains of nonsense about Russian collusion. To the liberal media, say what you want, but Trump will always talk to you—even if he knows you hate his guts.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle sat down with Lukas Thimm on ‘So Many Issues’ last weekend, where she said she gambled and called the president-elect to ask if he’d agree to an interview on the notoriously anti-Trump network. It was after his epic rally at Madison Square Garden. Trump answered and said, ‘No,’ but Ruhle added that he picked up the phone, whereas contacting Kamala Harris had a tedious and inaccessible journey concerning a major party candidate.

🚨 BRUTAL: MSNBC host exposes how trying to get in touch with Kamala Harris was borderline impossible - but that Trump picked up the phone and told her "to go f-k myself" when asked for an interview.



STEPHANIE RUHLE: "I called him on the phone. And he answered! [...] I… pic.twitter.com/3BZ1rduvUa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2024

“I could write a note that maybe could get to somebody, to get to somebody, then through pony express and a pigeon, something might end up in a mailbox near them,” Ruhle said of contacting the Harris camp.

She added that 50 people are between her, the vice president, and Joe Biden. The MSNBC host quipped that even though Trump told her to go “f**k” herself, not really, but you get the point, the access was undeniably more streamlined and transparent.