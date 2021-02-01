Stimulus

'Shameless Liars': The Democratic Party Blasted Over Stimulus Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2021 8:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Democratic Party heard an earful on Twitter this weekend after posting a message about the stimulus checks. 

"@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person," they tweeted. 

Given that Democrats had promised $2,000 checks, not $1,400 ones that followed a $600 “down payment,” many reminded them of their past commitments and wished them luck in 2022.

Democrats drove the $2,000 stimulus narrative in a bid to get Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock elected, with Biden saying at a campaign stop in Georgia, “If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door—restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now." 

Georgia Democrats were already livid over the Democrats backtracking, and now it looks like everyone else is waking up on the broken campaign promise, too. 

