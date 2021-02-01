'Shameless Liars': The Democratic Party Blasted Over Stimulus Tweet

The Democratic Party heard an earful on Twitter this weekend after posting a message about the stimulus checks.

"@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person," they tweeted.

Given that Democrats had promised $2,000 checks, not $1,400 ones that followed a $600 “down payment,” many reminded them of their past commitments and wished them luck in 2022.

The lying and swindling are bad enough, but the self-sabotaging really gets my blood boiling. Democrats clearly hate being in power & don't want to govern, so they're throwing 2022 already. It's infuriating. — Travis Reilly #AtHome (@mmmtravis) January 31, 2021

Hmmm when I voted for you it seemed like you meant $2,000 on a single check? pic.twitter.com/zpF6RNC7M6 — The Glass Bead Gamer (@GrillPillMax) January 30, 2021

You're all liars, moving the goalposts is shameful. How do you expect people to trust you in the midterms? — jon rosenberg???? (@jonrosenberg) January 30, 2021

If your goal is to disillusion a generation of young voters with electoral politics and specifically your party, this is how you do it. https://t.co/gOyb3B2pqg — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) January 31, 2021

Please don’t ever ask me to vote for this party ever again. The answer will always be no. They lied for votes. They could pump out $2k check and make them retroactive if they wanted. They control the House, Senate, and WH. No one is stopping them but them. https://t.co/D1DozjgybM — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) January 31, 2021

They are already planning to lose the midterm elections https://t.co/rbBwwpQNjV — . (@AAARON12rodgers) January 31, 2021

No one should ever vote for this lying party again. https://t.co/rzztQTPxJn — Pwain Ol' Johnny Gwaz wants Fweedom (@jvgraz) January 31, 2021

When your political messaging is a multi-comma compound sentence, you are making a big mistake. https://t.co/0xx0kKMhmZ — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) January 31, 2021

The Losercrats explicitly promised $2000 AFTER the last $600 checks were approved. They won Georgia Senate seats on that pledge. They are shameless liars and I will be astonished if they even deliver this. https://t.co/3M9fnyexwj — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 31, 2021

Democrats drove the $2,000 stimulus narrative in a bid to get Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock elected, with Biden saying at a campaign stop in Georgia, “If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door—restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now."

Georgia Democrats were already livid over the Democrats backtracking, and now it looks like everyone else is waking up on the broken campaign promise, too.