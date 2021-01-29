The Watsons Share Powerful Message With Parents During March for Life Address

Former NFL star Benjamin Watson and his wife, Kirsten, have long been outspoken and passionate defenders of life. And as the parents of seven children, they offered a valuable message to parents on Friday during their address at the 48th annual March for Life.

It didn’t matter that this year’s event looked a bit different, being held virtually, because “the most important work to build a culture of life does not depend on us gathering,” Watson said, “it begins in our homes.”

From there, lessons are taken to places of worship, one’s work, school, the wider community, and ultimately extend across the nation.

“As parents, it’s important that we intentionally teach our children about the value of human life not only with our words but with our deeds,” he said. “Let hospitality, generosity, and respect flow from our households so the lives we are charged with leading—our children—will understand that life matters.”

Watson continued: “We will do this imperfectly but we cannot expect our kids to be something we are not striving to become. Every day we are planting seeds that will one day bear fruit. Parents, continue to teach them to engage the culture in conviction without compromise.”

Kirsten Watson stepped in to remind that this must be done carefully. “The way in which you engage matters,” she said, pointing to teachings from the Book of Proverbs.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity.” –Proverbs 31:25. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. –Proverbs 31:26.

Addressing boys and men of all ages, Watson said they are challenged to “not believe the lies that this is not your issue.”

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy. –Proverbs 31:8-9

Touching on the March for Life’s theme Together Strong: Life Unites!, Kirsten said it truly does because “the very breath we breathe is not our own.”

Only by coming together can the “unthinkable practice of abortion” end in America, Watson closed.