March for Life Announces a Major Change

Since 1974 — one year after the Supreme Court legalized abortion under Roe v. Wade — pro-life advocates have descended on Washington, D.C., to take part in the March for Life. This year, however, the annual walk will look a bit different.

While organizers had originally planned to hold the event as usual, concerns over COVID-19 and the security situation in the nation’s capital led the group to make the difficult decision to host the walk virtually.

“The protection of all of those who participate in the annual March, as well as the many law enforcement personnel and others who work tirelessly each year to ensure a safe and peaceful event, is a top priority of the March for Life," the group said in a statement. "In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year’s March for Life will look different.”

Only a small group of pro-life leaders will march in the nation’s capital this year, while all other attendees are being asked to stay home.

“These leaders will represent pro-life Americans everywhere who, each in their own unique ways, work to make abortion unthinkable and build a culture where every human life is valued and protected,” the statement continued.

The broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will include speeches from pro-life leaders and entertainment by Matthew West. Professional athlete and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker and guest of honor at the virtual Rose Dinner Gala, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The theme of this year's march is "Together Strong: Life Unites!" Given the deep political polarization in the country at the moment, the march's message is more important than ever.

“Each year the March for Life serves as a unifying force by bringing all the different elements of the pro-life movement together for our annual peaceful protest. But this year, perhaps more than ever before, our nation needs to move beyond division and lock arms as we work towards protecting the inherent dignity of each human person - including the unborn," Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, told Townhall in a statement. "Our theme Together Strong: Life Unites! is a beautiful springboard for pro-life Americans to reflect upon this much-needed unity and work together in the year ahead to achieve it.”





Those interested in following 2021's March for Life can watch along by registering here, and tickets can be reserved for the virtual dinner here.