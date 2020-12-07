Giuliani Alleges Voter Fraud Appears 'Very Well-planned'

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani alleged voter fraud was "very well planned" and the media were ignoring the story due to corruption, bias, and laziness.

The former New York City Mayor, who currently has COVID-19, told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that he has 1,000 affidavits that prove “massive fraud all throughout the country.”

“So you think somebody in Washington directed this and directed the big cities and the big swing states to do these weeks whether it is the processing of ballots in correctly or harvesting ballots et cetera. Who did this? That would suggest this is organized, developed. Who is in charge, who directed this then?” the host asked.

“I have no idea. I mean, I don’t know who was in charge of it. All I can tell you is it looks like a very well-planned, very well-executed situation,” he replied, pointing to a disputed allegation that “at the same time at 3:30 in the morning on the night of the election, right after the election, a truck pulled into the back of the center in Detroit and delivered 100,000 phony ballots.”

A judge has since dismissed those claims.

Giuliani also mentioned video footage from Georgia allegedly showing "suitcases" of ballots pulled from under a table after poll watchers were told to go home.

Fulton County, Georgia, Elections Director Rick Barron offered an explanation and said the footage does not show voter fraud.

“What the video shows is that they pulled out underneath the desks, those are bins they keep under their desks near the scanners, they then cut the seals on those and open those up and pull the ballots out,” he said. “It was normal processing that occurred there … other than that, we’ve gone through everything with the secretary of state investigators.”

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manger, also refuted the allegation.

“Those aren't 'suitcases,' those are regular absentee carriers used in dozens of counties across this state," he said. "That’s how they bring those in. Nothing was brought in without the monitors there. So everything was there. There was nothing new brought in. We didn’t see somebody wheeling stuff into the room.”

Attorney General Bill Barr said last week the Department of Justice has not found evidence of “widespread fraud” at this time—a statement the Trump Team pushed back on.