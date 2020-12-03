Fraud

Trump Attorneys Produce Video Alleging Georgia Ballots Were Hidden in Suitcases

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 03, 2020 4:10 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Trump campaign legal team presented video during an emergency hearing in Georgia Thursday that allegedly shows election workers in Fulton County hauling out suitcases full of ballots after poll watchers were told to go home for the night. Ballots were then counted for at least two hours without witness supervision. 

"I saw four suitcases come out from underneath the table," a witness explaining the video, which was presented by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, said. "What are these ballots doing there separate from all the other ballots? Why are they counting them when the place was cleared out with no witnesses?...These machines can process about 3000 ballots an hour. You have multiple machines there and they're there for two hours. How many ballots went through those machines and those two hours when there was no-one there to supervise, be present to supervise, to be present, consistent with [Georgia] statutes and rules."

Meanwhile, the person in charge of Fulton County elections didn't show up for the hearing where the footage was presented.

