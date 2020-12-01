AG Barr: Justice Department Uncovered no 'Widespread Voting Fraud'

Update: The Trump campaign responded to AG Barr's finding:

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth," said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. "Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.”

Original Post: Attorney General Bill Barr revealed on Tuesday that the Department of Justice found no evidence of “widespread fraud” concerning the 2020 general election. AG Barr said that the department’s investigation has not found fraud “on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr tells AP that Justice Dept. hasn't uncovered widespread voting fraud that could have changed 2020 election outcome. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 1, 2020

"Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.” — Associated Press, right now — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 1, 2020

From AP:

“Last month, Barr issued a directive to U.S. attorneys across the country allowing them to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they existed, before the 2020 presidential election was certified, despite no evidence at that time of widespread fraud. That memorandum gave prosecutors the ability to go around longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election was certified. Soon after it was issued, the department’s top elections crime official announced he would step aside from that position because of the memo.”

The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in swing states, even though most have certified results, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia. Officials representing the president insist that multiple cases of fraud occurred.