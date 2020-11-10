The Fox News Hot Mic Moment That Has So Many Viewers Enraged

Fox News viewers are enraged after a hot mic moment from the network’s Sandra Smith showed her grimacing as she questioned a guest’s assertion that it’s not the media's job to call races.

"I think everybody wants to know that this was done properly and legally and we can trust the results," said attorney Cleta Mitchell.

"And I think we have to look into every one of these concerns. Remember, just because CNN says, or even Fox News says, that somebody's president doesn't make them president," Mitchell said.

“What?” Smith says in response. “What is happening, like, Trace, we’ve called it.”

While Smith isn't alone in mistaking the media's role in declaring winners, viewers were not pleased with her reaction.

The arrogance and snottiness of @SandraSmithFox is embarrassing.



Your network is on a down-bound train, Sandy. And you're a huge reason why. https://t.co/u3LtJYxolJ — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) November 10, 2020

I’m done w/ fox after 2-4 hrs a day for 4 yrs ?? — JD Hall (@JDHall50590807) November 9, 2020

The people at Fox are wondering why people are dumping them by the thousands. Aside from a few pundants they are no better than MSNBC. At least MSNBC doesn't lie about who they are! — Kenzsquatch (@Kenzsquatch3) November 9, 2020

As Matt reported, there have been a number of questionable decisions by some at the network of late, including the silencing of Newt Gingrich by Melissa Francis and contributor Marie Harf when he brought up George Soros' financing of DA races, and Neil Cavuto on Monday cutting away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press conference about voter fraud allegations.

Mitchell later said she was "happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law."