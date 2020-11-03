NYT Announces Who Is Responsible for Declaring the Next President in Now-Deleted Tweet

The New York Times has always had an overinflated ego, even as advertiser-revenue dried up, the smart editors departed, and The Times abandoned journalism to become a propaganda outlet for the far-left. Nevertheless, The Times tweeted on Election Day that the role of declaring the next president of the United States falls upon itself and the news media.

"The role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the U.S. falls to the news media," the New York Times posted in a now-deleted tweet.

Of course it did https://t.co/xzB2ag203F — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 3, 2020

The New York Times is free to report on the results, but it's not the media's role to declare the next president of the United States. Twitter has committed to stopping such election disinformation.

The tweet linked to a story touting the alleged superiority of the Associated Press when it comes to reporting election results.

"In the United States — which, unlike many other countries, does not have a national electoral commission — the role of calling the winners of presidential elections falls to the news media," the article claims.

"The A.P. has been known for its cautious approach since it started tracking the vote in 1848, when Zachary Taylor won the presidency. In 2000, The A.P. resisted the temptation to declare a winner in the race between Mr. Gore and Mr. Bush."