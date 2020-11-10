Donald Trump

Did Tucker Carlson Take a Swipe at Other Fox News Hosts During Monologue on Voter Fraud Allegations?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 4:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

What is happening at Fox News? They gag you when you mention George Soros’ involvement with local DA elections in cities that were engulfed in leftist rioting. They’re calling states for Joe Biden before CNN and MSNBC. They roll their eyes when guests say the media doesn’t decide who calls the race to decide the next president, which is true; ballots are still being counted. And now, they cut away from pressers from the Trump White House about voter fraud allegations. It’s a mess. Yes, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from the presser from Kayleigh McEnany. 

So, we go to Tucker Carlson, who might be one of the few remaining hosts ‘who will go there’ for lack of a better term. He did concentrate heavily on the voter fraud allegations in a monologue last night, noting the scores of affidavits from witnesses who allege a lot of funny business occurred with these mail-in ballots. Notably, that scores were backdated illegally. Carlson said, “You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like.” Amen to that. Is it not peculiar that dead people are now voting? Yes, that’s happened as well in this election. Was this a swipe at his colleagues at the network? I'll leave that for you to decide. 

Here's more on the 2020 funny businesses that we've been dealing with this cycle in other states. I'm not saying it's all true, but at the very least, this deserves an audit and media coverage

We need answers. We need to verify these votes. And in the future, this mail-in stuff can never be permitted again. 

