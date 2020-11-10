Did Tucker Carlson Take a Swipe at Other Fox News Hosts During Monologue on Voter Fraud Allegations?

What is happening at Fox News? They gag you when you mention George Soros’ involvement with local DA elections in cities that were engulfed in leftist rioting. They’re calling states for Joe Biden before CNN and MSNBC. They roll their eyes when guests say the media doesn’t decide who calls the race to decide the next president, which is true; ballots are still being counted. And now, they cut away from pressers from the Trump White House about voter fraud allegations. It’s a mess. Yes, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from the presser from Kayleigh McEnany.

TUCKER: "You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like" pic.twitter.com/7wsDLc0evK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

Here is the rest of Tucker's segment where he talks about the evidence that has been presented of voter fraud in this election. pic.twitter.com/oOIM2hp3Tv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

So, we go to Tucker Carlson, who might be one of the few remaining hosts ‘who will go there’ for lack of a better term. He did concentrate heavily on the voter fraud allegations in a monologue last night, noting the scores of affidavits from witnesses who allege a lot of funny business occurred with these mail-in ballots. Notably, that scores were backdated illegally. Carlson said, “You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like.” Amen to that. Is it not peculiar that dead people are now voting? Yes, that’s happened as well in this election. Was this a swipe at his colleagues at the network? I'll leave that for you to decide.

Here's more on the 2020 funny businesses that we've been dealing with this cycle in other states. I'm not saying it's all true, but at the very least, this deserves an audit and media coverage

People are either for election integrity or they aren’t. https://t.co/TUpIVyGsXy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 9, 2020

FRAUD:



"I directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot." pic.twitter.com/tvjglm0s3H — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 9, 2020

???? "When the ballots were scanned and it did not match a voter in the electronic poll book...they were still allowing those ballots to go through to be counted. And that is when the GOP poll watchers were issuing those challenges...and kicked out." ????pic.twitter.com/qm7fRRFLUP — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 10, 2020

??ANOTHER MI Poll Watcher??



“I was witnessing several thousand ballots inputted illegally



“Every ballot was being fraudulently and manually entered...as having being born on Jan 1, 1900



“When I asked about this impossibility…I was told instruction came down from Wayne County” pic.twitter.com/hcZZqZZJDk — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 10, 2020

???? EVIDENCE ????



Detroit Poll watcher: At 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 "tens of thousands of ballots" delivered from out-of-state



"Unlike the other ballots, these boxes were brought in from the rear of the room"



"I specifically noticed every ballot I observed was cast for Joe Biden" pic.twitter.com/wFHhGsxEWS — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 10, 2020

We need answers. We need to verify these votes. And in the future, this mail-in stuff can never be permitted again.