Did I just see that correctly on Wednesday? Fox News shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich because…he said something totally correct? Yeah, they did. Well, Melissa Francis and Fox News contributor Marie Harf did when Mr. Gingrich mentioned that a lot of these district attorneys who have been soft on crime in our cities were elected with money from George Soros. The segment was about how the summer of leftist rioting has been the costliest in U.S. history, totaling over $1 billion in damages. And yet, we have thugs, some of whom are wanted for murder, being released days after they’re arrested by police. It doesn’t help that these progressive attorneys are not doing their job in putting these violent rioters away.

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

In one smaller DA race alone George Soros pumped in $800,000. He’s done this all over the country to elect extremists. This has been widely reported. I’ve always had a lot of respect for you @HARRISFAULKNER but why was Newt shut down for pointing this out?https://t.co/hQKJI3d43x — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

In Philadelphia George Soros spent an insane $1,700,000 to elect Larry Krasner as the DA. He bought that race entirely. He’s done this all over the country. How is this even the slightest bit controversial to point out @HARRISFAULKNER @MelissaAFrancis? https://t.co/KmGeQX42sk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

2015 is when George Soros began to inject insane $ into DA races that usually have campaign budgets in the low 5 figures. Look at this story from 2016 when media first realized what Soros was doing. Again, why can’t @newtgingrich talk about this @HARRISFAULKNER @MelissaAFrancis? pic.twitter.com/ov4CiLS2vZ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Here’s another DA race funded by Soros, one of the few that didn’t work out but it’s worth looking at the fact his spend was "the largest made in a race for the District Attorney’s office" in San Diego. This isn’t a conspiracy theory, this is & has been happening @HARRISFAULKNER. pic.twitter.com/XZIS65K8od — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

The negative effect of Soros funded DA’s is indisputable. The extremists he backed have seen rising crime, rising murder, riots and one has made their city the most violent city in the US now. One DA in San Francisco he helped to elect used to be a translator for Hugo Chavez. ?? pic.twitter.com/2SxYBq1dlQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Here’s another example: George Soros gave $2 MILLION to support Kim Foxx’s re-election bid in Cook County. Why does her name sound familiar? She’s the one who let Jussie Smollett off after he perpetrated a hoax that cost the city millions. Kamala recently endorsed her still. ?? pic.twitter.com/8I4QEgz4X9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Even in Texas George Soros is spending big to knock out incumbent Democrat DA’s because they aren’t far enough left. One of his well funded far left candidates just won in Travis County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/84DIdUXR85 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Right now in the Broward State Attorney race Soros has poured more $ in than anyone else. $750,000 to back his far left candidate. Races like this have never had this kind of $$ spent on them all over the country. pic.twitter.com/wPS4iUtxSJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

Bizarrely @MelissaAFrancis — Even Fox has covered George Soros influence on DA elections and how the DA’s he’s backed have taken positions that are extremely anti-police + have increased crime in their districts. I think you owe @newtgingrich an apology. https://t.co/vyPiDRGSMu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

Don’t forget about St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner’s election. George Soros dumped $116,000 into getting her re-elected. You may recognize her name because she’s the prosecutor going after the McCloskey’s for defending their home from left wing rioters. pic.twitter.com/701CSt2U6G — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

More: George Soros spent $1.4 million getting Aramis Ayala elected as DA in Orlando FL. After being elected Ayala suddenly refused to seek the death penalty and Rick Scott had to take those cases away from Ayala. CC @MelissaAFrancis @HARRISFAULKNER @newtgingrich. pic.twitter.com/EFKSy4YKWY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

Gingrich brought this point up, as the rioting is virtually a Democratic problem given that the mayhem has mostly engulfed Democratic-run cities. It’s still raging, especially on the Left Coast. Francis said that there was no reason to bring up the Soros connection for some reason, which Harf, a hardcore liberal, agreed. She even said that this wasn’t true. Well, we have the receipts. And yes, Soros did pour millions into these local races. Robby Starbuck had an excellent thread teaching the Soros cash, where the left-winger poured some $800,000 into one small New York DA race alone. What’s even more embarrassing is that Fox News actually covered the Soros connection regarding these district attorneys in July:

Calls for drastic criminal justice and police reforms have swept the country since the death of George Floyd, but local prosecutors already are making waves on that front -- in a sign that under-the-radar political investments made by progressive groups in recent years are paying off. District attorneys and current candidates whose campaigns benefited from the work of left-wing organizations – including ones backed by liberal billionaire George Soros – are now pushing for new practices that could see sharp reductions in prosecutions and incarcerations. Soros, through the Justice & Public Safety PAC and other groups, has been spending millions of dollars on prosecutorial races in recent years, with a number of beneficiaries making headlines since their elections. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was boosted by Soros in her campaign, drew controversy when she announced her office was bringing felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns outside their home as protesters marched by in June.

It's no wonder why Gingrich was shocked as to why he was being muzzled for telling a fact. I think he’s owed an apology.

Harris Faulkner responded to this incident, noting that they don't censor on Fox News. You decide.