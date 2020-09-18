Newt Gingrich

Why Did Fox News Muzzle Newt Gingrich on That Segment About Leftist Rioting?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 1:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why Did Fox News Muzzle Newt Gingrich on That Segment About Leftist Rioting?

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Did I just see that correctly on Wednesday? Fox News shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich because…he said something totally correct? Yeah, they did. Well, Melissa Francis and Fox News contributor Marie Harf did when Mr. Gingrich mentioned that a lot of these district attorneys who have been soft on crime in our cities were elected with money from George Soros. The segment was about how the summer of leftist rioting has been the costliest in U.S. history, totaling over $1 billion in damages. And yet, we have thugs, some of whom are wanted for murder, being released days after they’re arrested by police. It doesn’t help that these progressive attorneys are not doing their job in putting these violent rioters away. 

Gingrich brought this point up, as the rioting is virtually a Democratic problem given that the mayhem has mostly engulfed Democratic-run cities. It’s still raging, especially on the Left Coast. Francis said that there was no reason to bring up the Soros connection for some reason, which Harf, a hardcore liberal, agreed. She even said that this wasn’t true. Well, we have the receipts. And yes, Soros did pour millions into these local races. Robby Starbuck had an excellent thread teaching the Soros cash, where the left-winger poured some $800,000 into one small New York DA race alone. What’s even more embarrassing is that Fox News actually covered the Soros connection regarding these district attorneys in July:

 Calls for drastic criminal justice and police reforms have swept the country since the death of George Floyd, but local prosecutors already are making waves on that front -- in a sign that under-the-radar political investments made by progressive groups in recent years are paying off.

District attorneys and current candidates whose campaigns benefited from the work of left-wing organizations – including ones backed by liberal billionaire George Soros – are now pushing for new practices that could see sharp reductions in prosecutions and incarcerations.

Soros, through the Justice & Public Safety PAC and other groups, has been spending millions of dollars on prosecutorial races in recent years, with a number of beneficiaries making headlines since their elections.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was boosted by Soros in her campaign, drew controversy when she announced her office was bringing felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns outside their home as protesters marched by in June.

It's no wonder why Gingrich was shocked as to why he was being muzzled for telling a fact. I think he’s owed an apology.

Harris Faulkner responded to this incident, noting that they don't censor on Fox News. You decide.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Man Attacks Group of Trump Supporters, Punches Elderly Woman in the Face
Ellie Bufkin
Joy Behar Melts Down After Black GOP Candidate Calls Her Out for Wearing Blackface
Julio Rosas

What Biden Campaign Staffers Said About Their Michigan Ground Game Should Make Some Democrats Nervous
Matt Vespa
'Frauds': Watch What Happened When Biden Thought the Cameras Stopped Rolling During CNN Town Hall
Leah Barkoukis
Awful: 20-year-old Pretends He's Helping Military Vet, Is Robbing Him Instead
Cortney O'Brien
Scandal: Did Nashville Officials Know Bars and Restaurants Weren’t Spreading Wuhan Coronavirus and Lie About It?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular