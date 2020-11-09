Democrats

Sidney Powell Makes Explosive Voter Fraud Allegation: 'They Had This All Planned'

Sidney Powell, a member of President Trump’s legal team, alleged that Democrats had a widespread voter fraud operation on Election Day, saying an audit on all computer systems "that played a role" is necessary.

“The computer glitches could not and should not have happened at all,” she told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “That’s where the fraud took place where they were flipping votes in the computer system or adding votes that did not exist. We need an audit of all of the computer systems that played any role in this fraud whatsoever.”

She said Biden was right when he claimed to have “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

“They had this all planned, Maria, they had the algorithms, they had the paper ballots waiting to be inserted if and when needed and notably President Trump’s vote in the blue states went up enormously,” she continued. “That’s when they had to stop the vote count, and go in and replace votes for Biden and take away Trump votes.”

Bartiromo pointed out some of the Election Day glitches that occurred in a software program came from Dominion Voting Systems, which has some Democratic ties. 

"I've never seen voting machines stop in the middle of an election, stop down and assess the situation, I also see reports that Nancy Pelosi’s longtime chief of staff is a key executive at that company," Bartiromo said, referring to Nadeam Elshami, who became a lobbyist for Dominion last year. "Richard Blum, Sen. Feinstein’s husband, significant shareholder of that company," the Fox News host added. "What can you tell us about the interests on the other side of this Dominion software?"

"Obviously they have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes," responded Powell, who's also the lead attorney for retired Gen. Michael Flynn. "I think they’ve even stolen them from other Democrats in their own party who should be outraged about this also. Bernie Sanders might very well have been the Democratic candidate. But they’ve stolen it from whoever they wanted to steal it from.”

