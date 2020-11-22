Sidney Powell’s Status With the Trump Campaign Has Changed

The Trump campaign has released a statement about the status of former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” Trump Campaign Attorney Rudy Giuliani and Senior Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis said.

Why Powell’s status as an attorney for the campaign has changed is unclear. Details about her departure, and whether she was fired, were not provided.

Last week Powell was front and center at a campaign press conference from the Republican National Committee with Giuliani and Ellis. During remarks, Powell alleged a vast voter fraud scheme, citing communist countries and vote switching on machines. She also said President Trump won the 2020 election and was “going to prove it.”

“We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom,” she claimed.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Powell’s claims into question after she failed to provide evidence or details.

“We invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour,” he said. “But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

“She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one,” he continued.