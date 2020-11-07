Biden's America: Leftists Compile Massive Enemies List

As Joe Biden appealed the nation for unity on Friday, members of his party were busy compiling an enemies list. Bronson already reported that people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and WaPo’s fake conservative Jennifer Rubin were calling for the blacklisting of Republicans concerned with election integrity. But some TDS-afflicted liberals have been quite busy on their Trump Accountability Project.

“Remember what they did,” the website’s homepage reads, vowing to “never forget” those who helped push the Trump agenda.

“We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically,” the site says. “But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart. The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country's failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

While the actual list is not publicly accessible anymore, lawyer Leslie McAdoo Gordon took screenshots of everything and published them here and on Twitter.

Those targeted are people who served in the Trump administration, donors, and individuals and PACs who helped get Trump elected, such as members of his campaign and the Republican National Committee. A previous version of the site also included appointees (plus to the judiciary), donors contributing $1,000 or more, and law firms representing him. According to Gordon, the list of administration officials numbered 1,202 and includes assistants and stenographers. A sitting U.S. senator even made the list (Lindsey Graham).

She discovered the three people behind the project were Pete Buttigieg campaign staffers and a former Obama official. One of them threatened "consequences" for any employer that hired people on their list.

.@kaitlancollins just reported WH staff are starting to look for jobs. Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values. Find out how at the Trump Accountability Project.https://t.co/7z4tDKsSQb — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Left has made an enemies list. Barack Obama had one, too. Nevertheless, from the party of tolerance, such lists are nothing less than "evil & unAmerican."

The “Trump Accountability Project” deep-sixed the link to their hit list, but the Internet is forever. https://t.co/Ki32gdOb3Q — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 7, 2020

They are literally putting you on a hit list. This is the party of “peace”



The Trump Accountability Project https://t.co/RerISxgmoX — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) November 7, 2020

The Democratic Party is telling us exactly who they are. Is anyone listening?



The Trump Accountability Project is part of a new totalitarian agenda to punish all Americans who oppose them.



Do not make this an us/them thing. This is a freedom thing. pic.twitter.com/3dxmrz3SjW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2020