RNC

Biden's America: Leftists Compile Massive Enemies List

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 07, 2020 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's America: Leftists Compile Massive Enemies List

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As Joe Biden appealed the nation for unity on Friday, members of his party were busy compiling an enemies list. Bronson already reported that people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and WaPo’s fake conservative Jennifer Rubin were calling for the blacklisting of Republicans concerned with election integrity. But some TDS-afflicted liberals have been quite busy on their Trump Accountability Project

“Remember what they did,” the website’s homepage reads, vowing to “never forget” those who helped push the Trump agenda. 

“We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically,” the site says. “But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart. The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country's failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

While the actual list is not publicly accessible anymore, lawyer Leslie McAdoo Gordon took screenshots of everything and published them here and on Twitter

Those targeted are people who served in the Trump administration, donors, and individuals and PACs who helped get Trump elected, such as members of his campaign and the Republican National Committee. A previous version of the site also included appointees (plus to the judiciary), donors contributing $1,000 or more, and law firms representing him. According to Gordon, the list of administration officials numbered 1,202 and includes assistants and stenographers. A sitting U.S. senator even made the list (Lindsey Graham).

She discovered the three people behind the project were Pete Buttigieg campaign staffers and a former Obama official. One of them threatened "consequences" for any employer that hired people on their list.

This isn’t the first time the Left has made an enemies list. Barack Obama had one, too. Nevertheless, from the party of tolerance, such lists are nothing less than "evil & unAmerican."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG: Several Outlets Call Presidential Race for Biden, Trump to Speak Soon

USPS Is Allegedly Retaliating Against a Whistleblower Who Spoke Out About Potential Voter Fraud
Beth Baumann
Former Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich Calls Voter Fraud a 'Time-Honored Tradition'
Bronson Stocking
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Beth Baumann

Biden Addressed the Nation on Friday. Here's What He Said.
Leah Barkoukis

Latest: SCOTUS Orders Pennsylvania to Separate Ballots Arriving After Election Day
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular