Dems Want Blacklisting of Republicans Who Care About Election Integrity

In response to Republican concerns over voter fraud and election irregularities, Democrats are attempting to intimidate and threaten Republicans who back the president's pursuit of a fair election.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), apparently undeterred by the loss of several of her Democratic House colleagues, is calling on her cancel-culture goons to maintain a running list of "Trump sycophants" who she believes will "deny their complicity in the future."

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Another victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome, former conservative poser Jennifer Rubin, said any Republican making "baseless allegations of fraud" should be barred from polite society. Luckily, voter fraud allegations are far from baseless, and there's nothing "polite" about societies controlled by leftists.

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into "polite" society. We have a list. — Jennifer 'Count Every Vote' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

Former Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich has said voter fraud in Democrat-controlled cities is "a time-honored tradition." And given all the reports of voter fraud and election irregularities in blue cities, the words "election integrity" should never leave the lips of another Democrat.

I'll leave you with this take pointing out what hypocrites the leftists are.