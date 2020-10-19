'Thousands Upon Thousands' Welcome Trump in...California

President Trump’s supporters are so enthusiastic that “thousands upon thousands” of them greeted the commander in chief in the deep-blue state of California on Sunday, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Supporters lined the streets for miles, McEnany said on Twitter, as the president drove toward the home of Palmer Luckey, the co-founder of Oculus, for a fundraising event in Newport.

“Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President @realDonaldTrump!!!!!” she said.

UNBELIEVABLE??



Luckey, 28, sold his virtual reality company to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014, according to CNBC. He is one of the top Republican donors in the state.

While Newport Beach is a conservative-leaning area in the deep-blue state, the enthusiasm is nevertheless similar to what the president has enjoyed across the country, as first evidenced by his high primary vote totals.

[I]n 23 of the 27 states that held primaries both this year and in 2012, when President Obama ran for re-election, Trump has racked up higher raw vote totals than Obama did — often doubling or tripling his predecessor’s numbers. His primary vote totals also beat President George W. Bush’s in 2004. The high Trump turnout showed up not only in reliably Republican states like Montana and Arkansas, but even in deep-blue strongholds and in purple states that Joe Biden hopes to flip come November. In Michigan’s March primary, Trump’s 639,144 votes dwarfed the 174,054 that Obama notched in 2012. A few weeks later, Trump scored 713,546 votes in Ohio — more than twice Obama’s 2012 total of 285,990. (New York Post)

Now, as we inch closer to Election Day, Trump may be behind in surveys but as Matt reported Sunday, there’s an edge he’s enjoying that pollsters are failing to pick up on: "the surge in GOP voter registration in key states."