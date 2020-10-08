Mike Pence

How We Know Who Won the VP Debate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 08, 2020 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
How We Know Who Won the VP Debate

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

For conservatives watching Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, it was obvious Mike Pence crushed it. He managed to educate the American people about how far left the Biden-Harris ticket truly is on a number of key issues, including the Supreme Court, the Green New Deal, fossil fuels, tax cuts, foreign policy, criminal justice reform, and more. Along the way, he also had several memorable blows that were so effective and delivered so calmly some joked he was a silent killer.

Mr. Pence was most effective in pointing out how far left the Biden-Harris Democrats have moved. With Donald Trump’s personal antics sucking up all the media attention, voters haven’t heard much about Mr. Biden’s $2 trillion in spending over four years on the Green New Deal; the $4 trillion of tax increases that will reach into the working class through higher business and corporate rates; their goal of eliminating fossil fuels that would cost jobs and raise energy prices; and the Biden record on foreign policy that includes opposing the raid on Osama bin Laden.

Mr. Pence also exposed Senator Harris for refusing to answer, as Mr. Biden also did last week, whether they support packing the Supreme Court if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. Their response that the election is the issue now and everyone should vote is embarrassing even by the standards of political evasion. If they won’t disavow Court-packing now, it’s on the table with a Democratic Senate, House and White House. (WSJ)

Of course, the mainstream media would never come out and say outright that Pence won, but commentators explained how to read between the lines.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Black Lives Matter Is Taking Their Anti-American War into the Suburbs in Wisconsin
Matt Vespa

Kamala Harris Wants to Axe Tax Cuts That Even Bernie Sanders Said Benefits the Middle Class
Matt Vespa

It Looks as Though Kamala's 'Progressive Prosecutor' Past Is Now a Liability
Beth Baumann
When Pollsters Sample Republicans, Want to Take a Guess Which Kind of Voter They Target for Their Splits
Matt Vespa

VP Pence Rips Harris for Her 'Unconscionable' Answer to a COVID Vaccine Question
Cortney O'Brien
Fact Check the Left: Did Kamala Lie About Banning Fracking?
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular