Fact Check the Left: Did Kamala Lie About Banning Fracking?

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 07, 2020 10:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off on Wednesday night in the singular vice presidential debate ahead of November’s general election. Sen. Harris spent much of the debate pushing lies and false narratives about the Trump administration’s policies, and the records of both herself and Joe Biden.

Sen. Harris did not do her proper homework ahead of the debate with Vice President Pence and seemed to forget promises both she and former Vice President Biden have previously made.

On the issue of the environment, Sen. Harris claimed that neither she nor former Vice President Biden ever endorsed banning fracking. Vice President Pence knew better.

In a primary debate in 2019, Biden vowed to eliminate fracking, as well as funding for fossil fuels.

"No, we would — we would work it out," Biden said. "We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel."

Harris also indicated her support for a fracking ban, despite running from her previous stance.

“There’s no question, I’m in favor of banning fracking,” she said in 2019.

Watch for yourself:

Most Popular