That Time Bernie Sanders Said the Trump Tax Cuts Help the Middle Class...The Ones Biden-Harris Want to Axe

Posted: Oct 08, 2020 2:10 AM
Once again, we have an instance where Democrats have proudly said they would axe middle class tax cuts. During the debate between the vice-presidential candidates on Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the Trump tax cuts will be axed on day one if she’s elected in November. 

The economic package that produced the solid jobs growth under the Trump administration before the Chinese COVID struck our shores will be erased under Biden-Harris. It's no shock, but it never ceases to amaze me how liberal Democrats simply forget that this package was, well, mostly beneficial to the middle class. Even self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted this when CNN’s Jake Tapper brought this up. And even left-wing tax policy groups had to admit this as well. The New York Times even said the majority of Americans got a tax break under Trump. When this package was passed in 2017, CBS News found three families from different states, with various socioeconomic backgrounds, and shocker—found that all three got a tax break under Trump. 


The best part: Sanders’ main objection was not that Trump cut taxes; it was that he didn’t go far enough with the cuts. 

Alas, that was eons ago, and by eons, I mean like three years. Democrats forget. They don’t have long memories, but we do. We have the receipts. We have their number. And this is a middle-class tax hike anyway you cut it. They want to raise middle class taxes and now House Speaker Pelosi has all but killed any chance of a COVID relief package being passed before Election Day. How many middle fingers can the Democrats give working class America? A ton because no one will see it thanks to the shade the liberal news media will offer their allies on the Hill. 

You can fix this by voting Republican on November 3. 

