That Time Bernie Sanders Said the Trump Tax Cuts Help the Middle Class...The Ones Biden-Harris Want to Axe

Once again, we have an instance where Democrats have proudly said they would axe middle class tax cuts. During the debate between the vice-presidential candidates on Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the Trump tax cuts will be axed on day one if she’s elected in November.

Sen. Harris: "Joe Biden...will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year..."



Vice President Pence: "Joe Biden said...he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. That was tax cuts that gave the average working family $2,000 in a tax break every single year..." pic.twitter.com/2yGoKUgrni — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2020

The economic package that produced the solid jobs growth under the Trump administration before the Chinese COVID struck our shores will be erased under Biden-Harris. It's no shock, but it never ceases to amaze me how liberal Democrats simply forget that this package was, well, mostly beneficial to the middle class. Even self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted this when CNN’s Jake Tapper brought this up. And even left-wing tax policy groups had to admit this as well. The New York Times even said the majority of Americans got a tax break under Trump. When this package was passed in 2017, CBS News found three families from different states, with various socioeconomic backgrounds, and shocker—found that all three got a tax break under Trump.





The best part: Sanders’ main objection was not that Trump cut taxes; it was that he didn’t go far enough with the cuts.

??Tax Day Facts:



Via the left-leaning Tax Policy Center, 80.4% of Americans (& 91.3% of middle income earners) got a *tax CUT* in 2018, thanks to the GOP tax reform law.????



Every Democrat in Congress voted no. If they’d gotten their way, most Americans would be paying more ?? pic.twitter.com/frGD2u266Q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 14, 2019

.@jaketapper: “Next year, 91% of middle income Americans will receive a tax cut. Isn’t that a good thing?”@BernieSanders: “Yeah, it is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax cuts for the middle class permanent” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/ei8xTHGo1E — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 24, 2017

We went from “this tax plan is the worst bill in history” to “it didn’t go far enough”.



This is why the 2027 talking point was so dishonest. For those rates to expire, Dems would have to vote to raise taxes on the middle class in 2026. https://t.co/GdLbtq1FMA — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 24, 2017

Alas, that was eons ago, and by eons, I mean like three years. Democrats forget. They don’t have long memories, but we do. We have the receipts. We have their number. And this is a middle-class tax hike anyway you cut it. They want to raise middle class taxes and now House Speaker Pelosi has all but killed any chance of a COVID relief package being passed before Election Day. How many middle fingers can the Democrats give working class America? A ton because no one will see it thanks to the shade the liberal news media will offer their allies on the Hill.

You can fix this by voting Republican on November 3.