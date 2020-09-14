Major US City Could Soon Bring Voting Age Down to 16 for Local Elections

Whether it's protesting gun violence or marching against climate change, the face behind such left-wing demonstrations seems to be younger and younger, so it's no surprise to see progressives pushing for voting rights for kids still in high school.

In San Francisco, it's looking increasingly likely that kids as young as 16 will soon be able to vote and shape their local government. The measure will be on the ballot this year, after it narrowly failed to pass in 2016 with 48 percent of the vote. Proponents are confident this year will be different.