Biden Staffer's Tweets Show Anti-Police Culture Has 'Pervaded' His Campaign

The radical left's anti-law enforcement beliefs are found among protesters, some politicians, and now, even among Joe Biden's campaign staff.

Sara Pearl, the supervising video producer for Biden's presidential campaign, tweeted anti-law enforcement messages that were supportive of defunding the police and against people referring to cops as “pigs” because that would be disrespectful to the animals.

“[P]igs are highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you,” she said.

On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, "#DefundPolice." Days later, she said Buffalo's police department should be "defunded immediately." And, after several Dallas police officers were killed in 2016 by a sniper who "wanted to kill white people," Pearl dinged the National Rifle Association for tweeting its condolences in that case but not for prior shootings: "Of course they respond to the officers but not to the previous shootings :(" (Fox News)

After Fox News reached out for comment, she quickly deleted the posts.

The Trump campaign responded, saying Biden has allowed this "sickening anti-police culture to pervade his campaign."

“Joe Biden can’t hide from the fact the radical left-wing party he leads has such visceral hatred of the police, the men and women who bravely put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” Bob Paduchik, the Trump campaign's senior adviser for law enforcement and labor unions, said in a statement. “At a time when police officers are under increasingly violent attack, Joe Biden has allowed a sickening anti-police culture to pervade his campaign. He sits silently and says nothing as police are viciously assaulted by left-wing mobs."

While Joe Biden may have taken an initial position that he does not support defunding police, he changed his tune in a recent interview with Now This, explaining he does support cutting funding, noting that police can “become the enemy.”

The National Association of Police Organizations has certainly taken notice of where Biden and Trump stand on law enforcement, and threw its support behind the president last week, despite endorsing Obama/Biden in 2008 and 2012.