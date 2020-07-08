Joe Biden Says Police Have 'Become the Enemy,' 'Absolutely' Should Defund Them

It's clear Joe Biden's far left advisers are starting to change his stance on policing in America.

During an interview Wednesday with leftist publication This Now, Biden said the police are over militarized, have "become the enemy" and said funding should "absolutely" be reallocated elsewhere. In other words, he's advocating for the defunding of law enforcement as crime across the country continues to skyrocket.

I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020

It was just three weeks ago when Biden claimed he did not support defunding the police. In fact, he proposed an increase in funding for policing programs.

"Don't defund police, support reforms," Biden wrote in an op-ed for USA Today. "I’ve long been a firm believer in the power of community policing — getting cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect. That’s why I’m proposing an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing in our country. Every single police department should have the money it needs to institute real reforms like adopting a national use of force standard, buying body cameras and recruiting more diverse police officers."

Top Biden advisor and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes has called for complete defunding of police departments across the country. Significant cuts aren't enough.

Inbox: @AOC weighs in quite critically on developing de Blasio-City Council NYPD budget deal > pic.twitter.com/QRZ3hvmBU6 — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 30, 2020

So who's really in charge?