Joe Biden

Joe Biden Says Police Have 'Become the Enemy,' 'Absolutely' Should Defund Them

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2020 2:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Says Police Have 'Become the Enemy,' 'Absolutely' Should Defund Them

It's clear Joe Biden's far left advisers are starting to change his stance on policing in America. 

During an interview Wednesday with leftist publication This Now, Biden said the police are over militarized, have "become the enemy" and said funding should "absolutely" be reallocated elsewhere. In other words, he's advocating for the defunding of law enforcement as crime across the country continues to skyrocket. 

It was just three weeks ago when Biden claimed he did not support defunding the police. In fact, he proposed an increase in funding for policing programs. 

"Don't defund police, support reforms," Biden wrote in an op-ed for USA Today. "I’ve long been a firm believer in the power of community policing — getting cops out of their cruisers and building relationships with the people and the communities they are there to serve and protect. That’s why I’m proposing an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing in our country. Every single police department should have the money it needs to institute real reforms like adopting a national use of force standard, buying body cameras and recruiting more diverse police officers."

Top Biden advisor and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes has called for complete defunding of police departments across the country. Significant cuts aren't enough. 

Recommended
Fired for Speaking Truth
John Stossel

So who's really in charge?

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CDC Director: Our Guidelines Shouldn't Be Used as a Reason to Keep Schools Closed
Katie Pavlich
Chelsea Handler Says She Would Scream at People Watching Fox News in the Airport
Julio Rosas
Letter Signed By Center-Left Intellectuals: Anti-Speech 'Cancel Culture' Craze Is Illiberal and Destructive
Guy Benson
San Fransico Introduces CAREN Act in Order to Combat 'Racially Biased' Emergency Calls
Alex Corey
Amy McGrath Criticizes Paycheck Protection Program as Her Consultants Benefited From It
Reagan McCarthy
Iran: We Will Retaliate for Attack on Natanz
Micaela Burrow
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular