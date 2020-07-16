Trump Gets Endorsement From Union That Backed Obama/Biden Twice

With police under increasing attack on the streets, in the media, and by many Democratic politicians, the National Association of Police Organizations threw its support behind President Trump’s re-election bid Wednesday because of his “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement.

NAPO President Michael McHale pointed out how important it is to have the president’s support “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.”

He continued: “We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers; your signing into law the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act; your advocacy and signing into law the legislation which permanently authorized funds to support 9/11 first responders and their families; your revitalization of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to help reduce violence crime; and your unflagging recognition that America’s law enforcement officers, just like any other citizens, have Constitutional rights, too.”

The union did not support a candidate in the 2016 election but did endorse former President Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

Trump reiterated his support for law enforcement on Monday.

“Our officers have been under vicious assault,” he said. “Reckless politicians have defamed our heroes as the enemy…These radical politicians want to defund and abolish the police.”

He also made clear where his administration stands on such issues: “My administration is pro-safety, pro-police and anti-crime.”

Biden, meanwhile, initially said he was against efforts to defund law enforcement but changed his tune in a recent interview with Now This, arguing police have “become the enemy” and expressed support for cutting funding.