Trump's New Nickname for Joe Biden Is Spectacular

Do we have more fake news about the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran? We might. The scoop from Axios created a stir when it said that the purported deal allowed the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism to enrich uranium at low levels. Its nuclear facilities will also remain intact. Yet, that was dismissed as bunk by the president, who took to social media to voice his outrage (via France 24):

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out allowing Iran to enrich uranium under any nuclear deal between the foes -- as Tehran defended what it said was its "peaceful" pursuit of fuel for power generation.

Uranium enrichment has remained a key point of contention in five rounds of talks since April to ink a new accord to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

"Under our potential Agreement -- WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, after the Axios news outlet said Washington's offer would let Tehran enrich some of the nuclear fuel.

Republican Trump also blamed predecessor Joe Biden for the current situation, saying that the Democrat "should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.'"

Axios said the latest proposal that Washington had sent Tehran on Saturday would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, for an amount of time that has yet to be determined.