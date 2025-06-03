Reporter Gave a Laughable Reason for Why We Can't Trust Polls Now

After some market volatility post-Liberation Day, the markets are stable. Inflation has been at its lowest in four years, and personal income increased in April. By every metric, the economy is on fire. Maybe that’s why the Republican Party is more trusted to handle these issues than the Democrats, which is a first. The economy and health care are two areas in which Democrats held sway with voters. That’s collapsed, pointing to another sign that the party remains stuck in the wilderness.

CNBC's Rick Santelli: "The income numbers, really, for the first four months of year — they're stellar ... This administration is criticized for just about everything under the sun ... Why don't we give credit where credit is due? Income really shooting up." 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TuqN9JMoIp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

CNN’s Harry Enten noted that the GOP holds a near-double-digit lead over Democrats on economic matters. The GOP still reigns supreme regarding which party has the better economic plan. The reason is simple: Democrats lost the middle class. It’s a trend that was a long time coming, which made all these pro-working-class talking points from congressional Democrats a hilarious exercise—nobody bought it.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: CNN veteran pollster is completely FLABBERGASTED by new polling that reveals how Democrats are failing even FURTHER behind.



"How is that possible, Democrats?!"



"Democrats have traditionally been the party of the middle class. NO MORE...! Adios, amigos!"



BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/WPlUhfQpu3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2025

Which is the Party of the middle class?



🔵 1989: D+23

🔵 2017: D+17

🔵 2022: D+4

🟡 2025: Tied



CNN/NBC/CNBC polling pic.twitter.com/scgjwJtN8f — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 2, 2025

Of course, now that polls show Republicans taking over issues that long had Democratic dominance among voters, we can’t trust them. As Axios’ Courtenay Browne said yesterday, the data shows too much partisanship.

CNN analyst: We can't trust these poll numbers on how voters feel about the economy because of "partisanship." pic.twitter.com/pdHpE7OV2B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2025

Translation: Democrats are sucking, and we can’t fudge the numbers anymore.

What a joke. Republicans hold voter advantages on crime and immigration matters, too. It’s a brutal poll.