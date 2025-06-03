CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck
I'm Not So Sure Bill Clinton Is the Person to Lead Point on...
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Got Wrecked By Scott Bessent and Marty Makary Over...
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate a Reporter Over Her 'Both Sides' Nonsense on Political...
VIP
The Democrats Are the Party of Antisemitic Terrorism
Trump's New Nickname for Joe Biden Is Spectacular
If Democrats Had the Truth on Their Side They Wouldn’t Have to Lie...
They Tried to Silence a Chinese Dissident in America — It Backfired Badly
Hey You, Get Off My Crowd
Hey You, Get Off of My Crowd
Republicans Could Make History on Gun Rights
Trump Cracks Down on Arizona’s Illegal Immigrant Tuition Scheme
Fetterman Breaks with Democrats on Israel, Border, Trump Policies Amid Party Backlash
So, This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks
Tipsheet

Reporter Gave a Laughable Reason for Why We Can't Trust Polls Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2025 6:50 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

After some market volatility post-Liberation Day, the markets are stable. Inflation has been at its lowest in four years, and personal income increased in April. By every metric, the economy is on fire. Maybe that’s why the Republican Party is more trusted to handle these issues than the Democrats, which is a first. The economy and health care are two areas in which Democrats held sway with voters. That’s collapsed, pointing to another sign that the party remains stuck in the wilderness.

Advertisement

CNN’s Harry Enten noted that the GOP holds a near-double-digit lead over Democrats on economic matters. The GOP still reigns supreme regarding which party has the better economic plan. The reason is simple: Democrats lost the middle class. It’s a trend that was a long time coming, which made all these pro-working-class talking points from congressional Democrats a hilarious exercise—nobody bought it.

Recommended

CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Of course, now that polls show Republicans taking over issues that long had Democratic dominance among voters, we can’t trust them. As Axios’ Courtenay Browne said yesterday, the data shows too much partisanship.

Translation: Democrats are sucking, and we can’t fudge the numbers anymore.

What a joke. Republicans hold voter advantages on crime and immigration matters, too. It’s a brutal poll.

Tags: ECONOMY INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate a Reporter Over Her 'Both Sides' Nonsense on Political Violence Matt Vespa
Trump's New Nickname for Joe Biden Is Spectacular Matt Vespa
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Got Wrecked By Scott Bessent and Marty Makary Over the Weekend Matt Vespa
If Democrats Had the Truth on Their Side They Wouldn’t Have to Lie All the Time Derek Hunter
Fetterman Breaks with Democrats on Israel, Border, Trump Policies Amid Party Backlash Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement