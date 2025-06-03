This Transgender Athlete Shared This Flippant Response After Dominating a Women's Race

Over the weekend, Veronica Garcia, a so-called transgender high school athlete in Washington state, won a second consecutive girls' track and field state championship

According to multiple reports, Garcia won the girls' 2A 400-meter dash with a time of 55.70 in the girls' division. This was almost a full second faster than the runner-up in the race, Lauren Matthew.

Video from the event shows Garcia being booed when he is named the winner.

Look at the girls on the podium when the rightful champ, Lauren Matthew, is announced vs when the boy who stole her state title is announced.



She is applauded. He is booed.



Audio on. https://t.co/XvC9iVbu4S pic.twitter.com/PUiZSnign3 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 31, 2025

Garcia responded to the reaction in an interview with The Seattle Times.

"I’ll be honest, I kind of expect it," Garcia told the outlet. "But it maybe didn’t have their intended effect. It made me angry, but not angry as in, I wanted to give up, but angry as in, I’m going to push.

"I’m going to put this in the most PG-13 way. I’m just going to say it’s a damn shame they don’t have anything else better to do. I hope they get a life. But oh well. It just shows who they are as people."

Townhall previously covered how Garcia competed in the girls’ 400-meter dash at the Washington State Championship last year. Reports claimed that there was “virtual silence” in the stadium as Garcia was awarded first place.

Would you look at that...the thing that never happens happened again.



🚨Veronica Garcia (Donovan Brown) just won the Washington State Championship in the girls' 400m in total domination.



In Washington & Oregon this past week, the fastest "girl" in the each state has been a boy. pic.twitter.com/jbAEhdyTDl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 25, 2024

That’s not all. Garcia went on to complain about the lack of sportsmanship he experienced from other athletes when he competed against women.

"I guess maybe I expected sportsmanship because I was cheering the rest of them on when they were called. So I guess I expected to get that reciprocated," Garcia told The Spokesman-Review. "But I didn’t get that.”

“I’m just a teenager. I wish people would remember that,” Garcia added.