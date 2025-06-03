CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck
Tipsheet

This Transgender Athlete Shared This Flippant Response After Dominating a Women's Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 03, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Over the weekend, Veronica Garcia, a so-called transgender high school athlete in Washington state, won a second consecutive girls' track and field state championship

According to multiple reports, Garcia won the girls' 2A 400-meter dash with a time of 55.70 in the girls' division. This was almost a full second faster than the runner-up in the race, Lauren Matthew.

Video from the event shows Garcia being booed when he is named the winner.

Garcia responded to the reaction in an interview with The Seattle Times. 

"I’ll be honest, I kind of expect it," Garcia told the outlet. "But it maybe didn’t have their intended effect. It made me angry, but not angry as in, I wanted to give up, but angry as in, I’m going to push.

"I’m going to put this in the most PG-13 way. I’m just going to say it’s a damn shame they don’t have anything else better to do. I hope they get a life. But oh well. It just shows who they are as people."

Townhall previously covered how Garcia competed in the girls’ 400-meter dash at the Washington State Championship last year. Reports claimed that there was “virtual silence” in the stadium as Garcia was awarded first place. 

That’s not all. Garcia went on to complain about the lack of sportsmanship he experienced from other athletes when he competed against women.

"I guess maybe I expected sportsmanship because I was cheering the rest of them on when they were called. So I guess I expected to get that reciprocated," Garcia told The Spokesman-Review. "But I didn’t get that.”

“I’m just a teenager. I wish people would remember that,” Garcia added.

