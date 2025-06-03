CBS News' Margaret Brennan Got Wrecked By Scott Bessent and Marty Makary Over the Weekend

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan was once again bulldozed on Face the Nation, where Trump officials Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary torpedoed her attempts to attack the administration.

Bessent quickly slapped down Brennan’s line of attack by reminding her that all her panic porn peddling about high inflation was wrong last Spring.

“When we were here in March, you said there was going to be big inflation,” said Bessetn. “There hasn’t been any inflation. Actually, the inflation numbers are the best in four years. So why don't we stop trying to say this 'could happen' and wait and see what does happen,” he added.

The man brought the receipts.

Next up was Mr. Makary, who defended the administration’s position not to back COVID vaccinations for children. We have a bureaucratic battle between Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. HHS skipped around the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which Makary called a “kangaroo court.” The line of attack is bare: these Trump crackpots are trying to kill our kids.

Mr. Makary noted how ACIP rubberstamps vaccines now.

“You look at the minutes of the last couple of years, they say, we want a simple message for everybody just so they can understand it. It was not a data-based conversation. It was a conversation based on marketing and ease,” he said.

Both men were prepared for the silliness. Look at how Brennan reacts toward the end of the clip when Makary says that until we have more data and expert analysis, the decision on COVID vaccinations for kids will be made between the patient and the doctor. It’s genuine frustration.

They may reconsider when more clinical data is available, but for now, they’re not going to abide by so-called experts who offer opinions rather than science-based advice.

The CDC is still recommending kids get the shot.