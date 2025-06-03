CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck

There have been some wild segments on CNN—we all know this. The meltdowns have been epic, the sparring between panelists nothing short of absolute cinema, but this segment on antisemitism was a mixture of gaslighting, deflection, and pure science fiction. If this is how the media, and by extension the Democratic Party, is going to react to the Boulder terror attack, they’re screwed.

On June 1, in Boulder, Colorado, Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa, attacked a pro-Israel gathering by hurling Molotov cocktails at demonstrators. Six people were burned, including a Holocaust survivor. It’s led to another talk about Democrats as the party of antisemitic whackos. We had one try to burn down the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion over Josh Shapiro’s stance on Israel and then the tragic assassination of two aides to the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, CNN host Abby Phillip wondered if Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN)—get this—ever engaged in antisemitic rhetoric. The sad part is Phillips thinks she’s making a smart point—it’s not. It’s beyond idiotic, and Omar is the worst offender with her infamous hypnotize tweet. AOC has walked a more waffled line on the Israel subject, but the pair both spoke with pro-Hamas agitators at Columbia when they rebelled on campus. Omar said some Jewish students on campus were “pro-genocide.” Guests Shermichael Singleton and former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu were floored by the suggestion:

And, of course, Maria Cardona, who is wrong about everything, claimed that the spike in antisemitism is Donald Trump’s fault. No, lady, not true. Conservatives aren’t firebombing pro-Israel events. They’re not shooting Israeli embassy aides.

Get a grip. And that response is why Democrats cannot and will not fully condemn the antisemitic terrorism that’s engulfing their party, because they think it’s a Trump problem. Willful ignorance will not negate your incompetence and complicity in this matter. The antisemites running amok are your people. Deal with them.