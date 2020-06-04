Barack Obama

Obama: Institutionalized Racism Is the ‘Original Sin of Our Society’

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2020 7:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Obama: Institutionalized Racism Is the ‘Original Sin of Our Society’

Source: AP Photo/Larry Downing, Pool

Former President Barack Obama spoke out in support of the efforts of peaceful protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody and called for police reforms. 

"We have seen in the last several weeks, last few months, the kinds of epic changes in events in our country that are as profound as anything that I've seen in my lifetime," he said during a Zoom event hosted by My Brother's Keeper Alliance, a part of the Obama Foundation.

He said what the country has seen is a result of the nation’s history of slavery, red-lining, Jim Crow, and institutionalized racism that's the “original sin of our society.”

Obama was joined by his attorney general, Eric Holder, who argued much the same, linking Floyd’s murder to “stereotypes, born in slavery, in the notion — you know, in order to enslave a people, you had to think they were in some ways different, in some ways inferior. Those attitudes … are still part of the American psyche."

The former president said the resulting protests have been an “opportunity” for people to be “awakened” to these underlying issues.

“Every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals have been won through efforts that made the status quo uncomfortable,” he said. “And we should all be thankful for folks who are willing, in a peaceful, disciplined way, to be out there making a difference.”

While he said the “vast majority” of police officers were not violent, he nonetheless called for reforms he thought they would all support, including “mandatory de-escalation of conflicts, a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, timely reporting of violent incidents, and prohibitions on some forms of restraint used by the police,” The New York Times reports.

Obama said real change will come about through both protests and political participation. 

“We both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What Caused a Progressive Reporter to Go Off On the Entire Lefty Media World During George Floyd Unrest
Matt Vespa
The Thought Police Are Out in Full Force, Demanding Compliance
Guy Benson

The New York Times Succumbs to Pressure About the Tom Cotton Op-ed They Ran; Update: Cotton Responds
Cortney O'Brien
Three Young Women Deemed Racist for Cleaning Up Graffiti in DC
Cortney O'Brien

Drew Brees Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Flag Remarks, Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Explains What's Wrong With That
Cortney O'Brien
Colorado Judge Upholds Subpoena Compelling Hickenlooper's Testimony in Front of Ethics Commission
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular