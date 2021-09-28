Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum Get Called the 'Bonnie and Clyde of Negro Republican Brigade'

Hawk Newsome, chairman and co-founder of the Greater New York Chapter for Black Lives Matter, and Brandon Tatum, a former police officer, spoke to The Daily Wire's Candace Owens Tuesday about kids' exposure to sexually explicit material, vaccine mandates, the debunked claims that border agents whipped Haitian migrants

When discussing advertisements on New York subways from the dating site OKCupid, in which tongues are seen interlocked, Owens and Tatum agreed that such content is inappropriate for youth while Newsome said he cannot "necessarily say" that it is wrong that a "kissing" picture was shown because people are frequently seen kissing on television and in public.

Newsome, while in opposition to many stances of Owens and Tatum, did agree with them when it came to having to show proof of vaccination and even said the government has turned vaccine passports into "freedom papers."

However, he also said that vaccine passports could be used by police, business owners or others who he claims "do not like black people" to "harass and oppress black people."

Tatum then added that vaccine mandates disproportionately affect black people and that Democrats ultimately hold responsibility for that because they are the ones pushing for vaccine requirements, to which Newsome responded by saying that both Democrats and Republicans have oppressed black people, and that "America is a racist place."

But after becoming frustrated over Owens and Tatum contesting his assertion that America is systemically racist, Newsome claimed that they were the "Bonnie and Clyde of Negro Republican Brigade."

The conversation then shifted to the viral images that circulated last week that showed agents at the southern border mounted on horseback blocking Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. Democrats claimed that the agents were using "whips" on the migrants but officials and agents have debunked those claims. They pointed out that long reins were used to control the horse and deter the migrants from getting too close to it and that nobody was whipped.

The photographer who took the pictures also said he did not any of the migrants being whipped by border agents.

When discussing the incident in which these photos were taken after seeing video that provided full context, Newsome said that he felt the interactions between border agents and Haitians migrants evoked racial trauma similar to that of post traumatic stress disorder that military personnel often suffer from.

But when speaking on the immigration crises as a whole, he said that neither Democrats nor Republicans have figured out how to handle immigration, to which Owens disagreed by noting that the border situation was not as dire under the Trump administration.