CVS Tells Employees They Need to 'Understand Their Privilege' and Take Action to 'Mitigate Bias'

Employees at CVS received "woke training," where they were told to understand their privileges, mitigate their biases and hire workers based on diversity, a recording from within CVS Health corporation showed.

"Understanding your privileges and how to leverage them so we can support others is a key component in being an active ally," CVS employees were told during an online call obtained by Fox Business.

"Allyship is the act of advocating for as well as supporting communities other than your own," the call continued. "So being an ally means that we’re aware of our own identities as well as the intersectional identities of others. We’re recognizing and actively mitigating bias, and we’re modeling inclusive leadership behaviors."

CVS employees were also told to fill out a "personal commitment plan" that detailed their plans to "take specific action" to "mitigate bias" and "practice conscious inclusion" in the next five days, five weeks and five months.

"Making those measurable commitments is an important step to actually making sure that you are moving forward in this journey," the instructor told employees on the call. "Wherever you currently are in the journey. We all have room to grow."

Slides from the presentation instructed employees on how they can be allies, which included "seeking to learn about and understand the needs of marginalized people."

The presentation further tells employees in leadership positions to "source diverse talent" and "prioritize promoting diverse talent." It also shows that senior directors and those in higher positions will "formally or informally mentor one diverse mentee a year."

This comes after a report earlier this week from journalist Christopher Rufo, who obtained CVS Health training that instructed CVS employees to circle their identities, including race, gender, sexuality and religion, before reflecting on their "privilege" during a discussion with colleagues.

Examples of privilege included celebrating Christmas and having a name with an easy pronunciation, according to Rufo's report.

According to a report last month from Fox Business, CVS Health is also holding a "conscious inclusion workshop" that looked to teach employees about how they can hold each other accountable for non-inclusive behaviors.

According to an internal email from David Casey, SVP of Workforce Strategies and Chief Diversity Officer, employees would learn skills such as how to "identify unconscious bias in your day-to-day interactions and experiences," "demonstrate bravery by speaking up and having difficult conversations when observing non-inclusive behaviors" and "commit to holding yourself and your colleagues accountable to consistently embrace diversity of all kinds, and take swift action against non-inclusive behaviors."

The company said in a statement at the time that the workshop was "part of our nearly $600 million commitment to address racial inequality."